Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Ucal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 Mr.Abhaya Shankar has tendered his resignation from the position of Whole time Director and CEO at the close of business hours on 12th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 29 Oct 2024

issue of unlisted NCD

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Ucal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results(standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 14th August 2024, has inter-alia approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 30 Jul 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 30th July 2024 has inter-alia approved the re-appointmetn of directors, appointment of Secretarial and Cost Auditors and approved AGM related matters.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Ucal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (2) Any other business The Board of Directors at the meeting held today viz., 29th May 2024 inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 22nd March 2024 has inter-alia approved the allotment of Unlisted NCDs

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

Ucal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of Unlisted Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis The Board of Directors of the Comapny in its meeting held today, i.e., 13th March 2024 has inter-alia, 1. Approved issue of Senior, secured, unrated, unlisted, unsubordinated, redeemable, taxable, fully paid non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs. 30,00,00,000/- (Thirty Crore) on private placement basis. 2. Approved issue of Senior, secured, unrated, unlisted, unsubordinated, redeemable, taxable, partially paid non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Twenty Crore) on private placement basis. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today ie., 13th March 2024 inter-alia have approved issue of Unlisted Non-convertible debentures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.03.2024)

