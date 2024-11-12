iifl-logo-icon 1
Ucal Ltd Board Meeting

181.14
(0.13%)
Jan 15, 2025

Ucal CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Ucal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 Mr.Abhaya Shankar has tendered his resignation from the position of Whole time Director and CEO at the close of business hours on 12th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Oct 202429 Oct 2024
issue of unlisted NCD
Board Meeting14 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Ucal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results(standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 14th August 2024, has inter-alia approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202430 Jul 2024
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 30th July 2024 has inter-alia approved the re-appointmetn of directors, appointment of Secretarial and Cost Auditors and approved AGM related matters.
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Ucal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (2) Any other business The Board of Directors at the meeting held today viz., 29th May 2024 inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 22nd March 2024 has inter-alia approved the allotment of Unlisted NCDs
Board Meeting13 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
Ucal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of Unlisted Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis The Board of Directors of the Comapny in its meeting held today, i.e., 13th March 2024 has inter-alia, 1. Approved issue of Senior, secured, unrated, unlisted, unsubordinated, redeemable, taxable, fully paid non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs. 30,00,00,000/- (Thirty Crore) on private placement basis. 2. Approved issue of Senior, secured, unrated, unlisted, unsubordinated, redeemable, taxable, partially paid non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Twenty Crore) on private placement basis. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today ie., 13th March 2024 inter-alia have approved issue of Unlisted Non-convertible debentures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.03.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Ucal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 The Board of Director at their meeting held today i.e., 14th February 2024 has inter-alia approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 14th February 2024 has inter-alia approved the acquisition of 49% shareholding in Avironix Private Limited. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e, 14th February 2024 has inter-alia approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and other matters as mentioned in the enclosed announcement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

