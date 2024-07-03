Summary

Rico Auto Industries Limited (RAI), incorporated in March, 1983, was converted into a Public Limited Company in April, 1985. RAI manufactures auto components for two-wheelers rear and front wheel hubs, clutches, brake systems, engine housings, crank housings, etc. It has also diversified into the production of gears and oil pumps for Maruti and gear shift drums for two-wheelers and installed pressure die casting machines to manufacture diesel generating sets, engine frames and housings. The Company supplies a broad range of high-precision fully machined aluminum and ferrous components and assemblies to Original Equipment Manufacturers across the globe. Its integrated services include design, development, tooling, casting, machining, assembly and research and development across aluminum and ferrous products. Presently, the Company is into the business of manufacturing and sale of auto components for two wheelers and four wheelers.RAI came out with a public issue of equity shares and NCDs with warrants and had financed the same for manufacturing and machining facilities for graded/spheroidal graphite machines, iron castings with automatic disamatic mould line with CNC machining facilities, and an installed capacity of 12,000 tpa for such castings in 1993.The subsidiaries of RAI are Rico Auto Industries (UK) Ltd and Rico Auto Industries Inc., USA.RAI is moving towards QS 9000 accreditation. Company has entered into JV agreement with Daewoo Precision Industries (DPL), Korea, for

