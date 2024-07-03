Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹97.2
Prev. Close₹97.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,505.96
Day's High₹97.2
Day's Low₹89.27
52 Week's High₹157
52 Week's Low₹80
Book Value₹49.33
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,216.62
P/E46.9
EPS2.07
Divi. Yield0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.53
13.53
13.53
13.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
643.71
620.27
581.73
564.87
Net Worth
657.24
633.8
595.26
578.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,276.36
1,192.73
1,075.75
954.45
yoy growth (%)
7.01
10.87
12.7
5.17
Raw materials
-813.18
-762.82
-708.34
-626.25
As % of sales
63.71
63.95
65.84
65.61
Employee costs
-162.54
-119.18
-100.6
-93.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.6
18.85
69.91
62.09
Depreciation
-62.98
-59.96
-40.92
-35.56
Tax paid
3.09
2.93
-13.48
-13.72
Working capital
61.5
-4.79
-0.15
43.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.01
10.87
12.7
5.17
Op profit growth
-10.29
-29.61
12.28
22.74
EBIT growth
-34.05
-47.12
11.49
35.28
Net profit growth
-134.74
-66.59
4.04
76.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,159.73
2,302.37
1,861.15
1,469.94
1,401.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,159.73
2,302.37
1,861.15
1,469.94
1,401.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.7
19.17
20.09
18.5
22.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Arvind Kapur
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sarita Kapur
Independent Director
Hemal Khandwala
Whole-time Director
Kaushalendra Verma
Whole-time Director
RAJIV KUMAR MIGLANI
Whole-time Director
Samrath Kapur
Independent Director
Yogesh Kapur
Non Executive Director
Shikha Kapur
Additional Director
Kanav Monga
Additional Director
Prabhakar Kadapa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruchika Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rico Auto Industries Ltd
Summary
Rico Auto Industries Limited (RAI), incorporated in March, 1983, was converted into a Public Limited Company in April, 1985. RAI manufactures auto components for two-wheelers rear and front wheel hubs, clutches, brake systems, engine housings, crank housings, etc. It has also diversified into the production of gears and oil pumps for Maruti and gear shift drums for two-wheelers and installed pressure die casting machines to manufacture diesel generating sets, engine frames and housings. The Company supplies a broad range of high-precision fully machined aluminum and ferrous components and assemblies to Original Equipment Manufacturers across the globe. Its integrated services include design, development, tooling, casting, machining, assembly and research and development across aluminum and ferrous products. Presently, the Company is into the business of manufacturing and sale of auto components for two wheelers and four wheelers.RAI came out with a public issue of equity shares and NCDs with warrants and had financed the same for manufacturing and machining facilities for graded/spheroidal graphite machines, iron castings with automatic disamatic mould line with CNC machining facilities, and an installed capacity of 12,000 tpa for such castings in 1993.The subsidiaries of RAI are Rico Auto Industries (UK) Ltd and Rico Auto Industries Inc., USA.RAI is moving towards QS 9000 accreditation. Company has entered into JV agreement with Daewoo Precision Industries (DPL), Korea, for
Read More
The Rico Auto Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rico Auto Industries Ltd is ₹1216.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rico Auto Industries Ltd is 46.9 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rico Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rico Auto Industries Ltd is ₹80 and ₹157 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rico Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.46%, 3 Years at 30.35%, 1 Year at 6.67%, 6 Month at -28.21%, 3 Month at -12.66% and 1 Month at 3.01%.
