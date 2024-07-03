iifl-logo-icon 1
Rico Auto Industries Ltd Share Price

89.92
(-7.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open97.2
  • Day's High97.2
  • 52 Wk High157
  • Prev. Close97.44
  • Day's Low89.27
  • 52 Wk Low 80
  • Turnover (lac)1,505.96
  • P/E46.9
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value49.33
  • EPS2.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,216.62
  • Div. Yield0.62
No Records Found

Rico Auto Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

97.2

Prev. Close

97.44

Turnover(Lac.)

1,505.96

Day's High

97.2

Day's Low

89.27

52 Week's High

157

52 Week's Low

80

Book Value

49.33

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,216.62

P/E

46.9

EPS

2.07

Divi. Yield

0.62

Rico Auto Industries Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

Rico Auto Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rico Auto Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.06%

Foreign: 0.05%

Indian: 50.27%

Non-Promoter- 1.49%

Institutions: 1.49%

Non-Institutions: 48.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rico Auto Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.53

13.53

13.53

13.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

643.71

620.27

581.73

564.87

Net Worth

657.24

633.8

595.26

578.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,276.36

1,192.73

1,075.75

954.45

yoy growth (%)

7.01

10.87

12.7

5.17

Raw materials

-813.18

-762.82

-708.34

-626.25

As % of sales

63.71

63.95

65.84

65.61

Employee costs

-162.54

-119.18

-100.6

-93.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.6

18.85

69.91

62.09

Depreciation

-62.98

-59.96

-40.92

-35.56

Tax paid

3.09

2.93

-13.48

-13.72

Working capital

61.5

-4.79

-0.15

43.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.01

10.87

12.7

5.17

Op profit growth

-10.29

-29.61

12.28

22.74

EBIT growth

-34.05

-47.12

11.49

35.28

Net profit growth

-134.74

-66.59

4.04

76.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,159.73

2,302.37

1,861.15

1,469.94

1,401.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,159.73

2,302.37

1,861.15

1,469.94

1,401.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.7

19.17

20.09

18.5

22.71

View Annually Results

Rico Auto Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rico Auto Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

Arvind Kapur

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sarita Kapur

Independent Director

Hemal Khandwala

Whole-time Director

Kaushalendra Verma

Whole-time Director

RAJIV KUMAR MIGLANI

Whole-time Director

Samrath Kapur

Independent Director

Yogesh Kapur

Non Executive Director

Shikha Kapur

Additional Director

Kanav Monga

Additional Director

Prabhakar Kadapa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ruchika Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rico Auto Industries Ltd

Summary

Rico Auto Industries Limited (RAI), incorporated in March, 1983, was converted into a Public Limited Company in April, 1985. RAI manufactures auto components for two-wheelers rear and front wheel hubs, clutches, brake systems, engine housings, crank housings, etc. It has also diversified into the production of gears and oil pumps for Maruti and gear shift drums for two-wheelers and installed pressure die casting machines to manufacture diesel generating sets, engine frames and housings. The Company supplies a broad range of high-precision fully machined aluminum and ferrous components and assemblies to Original Equipment Manufacturers across the globe. Its integrated services include design, development, tooling, casting, machining, assembly and research and development across aluminum and ferrous products. Presently, the Company is into the business of manufacturing and sale of auto components for two wheelers and four wheelers.RAI came out with a public issue of equity shares and NCDs with warrants and had financed the same for manufacturing and machining facilities for graded/spheroidal graphite machines, iron castings with automatic disamatic mould line with CNC machining facilities, and an installed capacity of 12,000 tpa for such castings in 1993.The subsidiaries of RAI are Rico Auto Industries (UK) Ltd and Rico Auto Industries Inc., USA.RAI is moving towards QS 9000 accreditation. Company has entered into JV agreement with Daewoo Precision Industries (DPL), Korea, for
Company FAQs

What is the Rico Auto Industries Ltd share price today?

The Rico Auto Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rico Auto Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rico Auto Industries Ltd is ₹1216.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rico Auto Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rico Auto Industries Ltd is 46.9 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rico Auto Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rico Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rico Auto Industries Ltd is ₹80 and ₹157 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rico Auto Industries Ltd?

Rico Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.46%, 3 Years at 30.35%, 1 Year at 6.67%, 6 Month at -28.21%, 3 Month at -12.66% and 1 Month at 3.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rico Auto Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rico Auto Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.34 %
Institutions - 1.49 %
Public - 48.17 %

