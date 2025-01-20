iifl-logo-icon 1
Rico Auto Industries Ltd Key Ratios

91.79
(0.61%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.91

15.85

16.51

3.07

Op profit growth

-22.08

-13.24

17.73

12.98

EBIT growth

-52.45

-40.91

22.8

18.71

Net profit growth

-185.42

-71.28

12.01

75.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.02

8.11

10.84

10.73

EBIT margin

1.84

4.06

7.96

7.55

Net profit margin

-0.96

1.18

4.77

4.97

RoCE

2.34

5.81

11.6

10.38

RoNW

-0.57

0.7

2.65

2.59

RoA

-0.3

0.42

1.74

1.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.04

1.23

4.29

3.82

Dividend per share

0.2

0.3

0.8

0.75

Cash EPS

-6.96

-4.65

0.28

0.39

Book value per share

44.78

45.9

41.63

38.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

-34.18

16.26

18.33

14.76

P/CEPS

-5.1

-4.29

272.82

143.69

P/B

0.79

0.43

1.88

1.45

EV/EBIDTA

9.46

4.92

8.81

7.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

20.64

19.67

Tax payout

-16

-8.64

-15.61

-18.99

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

76.78

64.45

59.46

54.21

Inventory days

55.79

40.89

36.11

40.54

Creditor days

-87.93

-62.98

-47.85

-47.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.7

-1.82

-5.13

-4.69

Net debt / equity

0.87

0.64

0.46

0.44

Net debt / op. profit

6.01

3.52

1.98

2.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.81

-52.85

-51.59

-50.01

Employee costs

-16.16

-17.58

-12.04

-13.12

Other costs

-22.98

-21.44

-25.51

-26.12

