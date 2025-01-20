Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.91
15.85
16.51
3.07
Op profit growth
-22.08
-13.24
17.73
12.98
EBIT growth
-52.45
-40.91
22.8
18.71
Net profit growth
-185.42
-71.28
12.01
75.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.02
8.11
10.84
10.73
EBIT margin
1.84
4.06
7.96
7.55
Net profit margin
-0.96
1.18
4.77
4.97
RoCE
2.34
5.81
11.6
10.38
RoNW
-0.57
0.7
2.65
2.59
RoA
-0.3
0.42
1.74
1.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.04
1.23
4.29
3.82
Dividend per share
0.2
0.3
0.8
0.75
Cash EPS
-6.96
-4.65
0.28
0.39
Book value per share
44.78
45.9
41.63
38.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
-34.18
16.26
18.33
14.76
P/CEPS
-5.1
-4.29
272.82
143.69
P/B
0.79
0.43
1.88
1.45
EV/EBIDTA
9.46
4.92
8.81
7.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
20.64
19.67
Tax payout
-16
-8.64
-15.61
-18.99
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
76.78
64.45
59.46
54.21
Inventory days
55.79
40.89
36.11
40.54
Creditor days
-87.93
-62.98
-47.85
-47.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.7
-1.82
-5.13
-4.69
Net debt / equity
0.87
0.64
0.46
0.44
Net debt / op. profit
6.01
3.52
1.98
2.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.81
-52.85
-51.59
-50.01
Employee costs
-16.16
-17.58
-12.04
-13.12
Other costs
-22.98
-21.44
-25.51
-26.12
