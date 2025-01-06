Rico Auto Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.6
18.85
69.91
62.09
Depreciation
-62.98
-59.96
-40.92
-35.56
Tax paid
3.09
2.93
-13.48
-13.72
Working capital
61.5
-4.79
-0.15
43.13
Other operating items
Operating
-2.99
-42.97
15.35
55.94
Capital expenditure
104.35
307.7
54.89
-331.37
Free cash flow
101.36
264.73
70.24
-275.43
Equity raised
1,142.62
1,086.14
992.35
907.89
Investing
0
-1.56
0.21
0.03
Financing
129.63
11
23.34
6.79
Dividends paid
0
0
10.82
10.15
Net in cash
1,373.62
1,360.31
1,096.98
649.43
