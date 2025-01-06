iifl-logo-icon 1
Rico Auto Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

89.92
(-7.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Rico Auto Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.6

18.85

69.91

62.09

Depreciation

-62.98

-59.96

-40.92

-35.56

Tax paid

3.09

2.93

-13.48

-13.72

Working capital

61.5

-4.79

-0.15

43.13

Other operating items

Operating

-2.99

-42.97

15.35

55.94

Capital expenditure

104.35

307.7

54.89

-331.37

Free cash flow

101.36

264.73

70.24

-275.43

Equity raised

1,142.62

1,086.14

992.35

907.89

Investing

0

-1.56

0.21

0.03

Financing

129.63

11

23.34

6.79

Dividends paid

0

0

10.82

10.15

Net in cash

1,373.62

1,360.31

1,096.98

649.43

