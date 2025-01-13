Rico Auto Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.53
13.53
13.53
13.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
643.71
620.27
581.73
564.87
Net Worth
657.24
633.8
595.26
578.4
Minority Interest
Debt
561.44
615.69
534.22
505.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
25.33
10.23
1.69
54.86
Total Liabilities
1,244.01
1,259.72
1,131.17
1,138.97
Fixed Assets
1,003.06
936.74
833.06
665.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
47.15
45.3
45.3
137.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
46.11
Networking Capital
179.14
258.25
231.57
281.9
Inventories
224.5
216.21
221.21
189.7
Inventory Days
54.24
Sundry Debtors
268.42
369.67
334.18
337.24
Debtor Days
96.44
Other Current Assets
80.89
106.85
171.27
141.19
Sundry Creditors
-351.93
-356.11
-410.64
-327.62
Creditor Days
93.68
Other Current Liabilities
-42.74
-78.36
-84.45
-58.61
Cash
14.66
19.43
21.24
7.88
Total Assets
1,244.01
1,259.72
1,131.17
1,138.97
