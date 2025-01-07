iifl-logo-icon 1
Rico Auto Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,276.36

1,192.73

1,075.75

954.45

yoy growth (%)

7.01

10.87

12.7

5.17

Raw materials

-813.18

-762.82

-708.34

-626.25

As % of sales

63.71

63.95

65.84

65.61

Employee costs

-162.54

-119.18

-100.6

-93.06

As % of sales

12.73

9.99

9.35

9.75

Other costs

-235.64

-238.27

-163.86

-143.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.46

19.97

15.23

15.02

Operating profit

65

72.46

102.95

91.69

OPM

5.09

6.07

9.57

9.6

Depreciation

-62.98

-59.96

-40.92

-35.56

Interest expense

-34.96

-27.18

-17.16

-16.01

Other income

28.34

33.54

25.05

21.97

Profit before tax

-4.6

18.85

69.91

62.09

Taxes

3.09

2.93

-13.48

-13.72

Tax rate

-67.17

15.53

-19.27

-22.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.51

21.78

56.43

48.37

Exceptional items

-4.25

-5.21

-6.8

-0.66

Net profit

-5.76

16.58

49.64

47.71

yoy growth (%)

-134.74

-66.59

4.04

76.24

NPM

-0.45

1.39

4.61

4.99

