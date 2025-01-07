Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,276.36
1,192.73
1,075.75
954.45
yoy growth (%)
7.01
10.87
12.7
5.17
Raw materials
-813.18
-762.82
-708.34
-626.25
As % of sales
63.71
63.95
65.84
65.61
Employee costs
-162.54
-119.18
-100.6
-93.06
As % of sales
12.73
9.99
9.35
9.75
Other costs
-235.64
-238.27
-163.86
-143.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.46
19.97
15.23
15.02
Operating profit
65
72.46
102.95
91.69
OPM
5.09
6.07
9.57
9.6
Depreciation
-62.98
-59.96
-40.92
-35.56
Interest expense
-34.96
-27.18
-17.16
-16.01
Other income
28.34
33.54
25.05
21.97
Profit before tax
-4.6
18.85
69.91
62.09
Taxes
3.09
2.93
-13.48
-13.72
Tax rate
-67.17
15.53
-19.27
-22.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.51
21.78
56.43
48.37
Exceptional items
-4.25
-5.21
-6.8
-0.66
Net profit
-5.76
16.58
49.64
47.71
yoy growth (%)
-134.74
-66.59
4.04
76.24
NPM
-0.45
1.39
4.61
4.99
