|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.6
|60
|Final
|Attached herewith the outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 Attached herewith the letter regarding Record Date fixed for 20th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
