AGM 27/09/2024 Attached herewith the letter regarding intimation of 41st Annual General Meeting, Book Closure, Cut-off date for e-voting and Dividend payment date. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) Attached herewith the Proceedings of 41st Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Attached herewith the Voting Results alongwith Scrutinizers Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)