Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors have approved the following in the aforesaid meeting: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (copy enclosed). 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the aforesaid quarter duly signed by the Auditors of the Company (copy enclosed). 3. The Board has re-appointed Shri Arvind Kapur as Chairman, CEO & Managing Director for a further period of five years commencing from 17/12/2024 to 16/12/2029 subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Attached herewith the outcome of Board Meeting held on 26/09/2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby give notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors have approved the following in the aforesaid meeting: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (copy enclosed). 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the aforesaid quarter duly signed by the Auditors of the Company (copy enclosed). The Board Meeting commenced at 10.30 AM and concluded at 1.10 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Attached herewith the outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 Attached herewith the letter regarding outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith the letter regarding Scheme of Amalgamation Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th March, 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith the letter regarding change in Directorate.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024