|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors have approved the following in the aforesaid meeting: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (copy enclosed). 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the aforesaid quarter duly signed by the Auditors of the Company (copy enclosed). 3. The Board has re-appointed Shri Arvind Kapur as Chairman, CEO & Managing Director for a further period of five years commencing from 17/12/2024 to 16/12/2029 subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Attached herewith the outcome of Board Meeting held on 26/09/2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby give notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors have approved the following in the aforesaid meeting: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (copy enclosed). 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the aforesaid quarter duly signed by the Auditors of the Company (copy enclosed). The Board Meeting commenced at 10.30 AM and concluded at 1.10 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Attached herewith the outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 Attached herewith the letter regarding outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith the letter regarding Scheme of Amalgamation Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th March, 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith the letter regarding change in Directorate.
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby give Notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 7th day of February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Trading Window The Company confirms that as per the Companys Internal Policy for Prevention of Insider Trading and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for all the Promoters Directors and Connected Persons/Designated Persons of the Company and their immediate relatives from 1st January 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results to the public i.e. 9th February 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors have approved the following in the aforesaid meeting: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (copy enclosed). 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the aforesaid quarter duly signed by the Auditors of the Company (copy enclosed). The Board Meeting commenced at 12.30 PM and concluded at 2.45 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.