Summary

Hindustan Composites Limited., previously known as Hindustan Ferrodo Limited, is an associate of AM & FM, UK, which acquired the undertaking of Asbestos, Magnesia & Friction Materials, to manufacture friction materials and asbestos industrial products. The Company is having its works in Mumbai, Paithan, Bhandara and Jalna. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fibre based composite materials, consisting of Friction and Sealing products. Friction Materials include Brake Liners, Roll Linings, Clutch Facings, Disc Brake Pads used in Heavy and Light Trucks, Passenger Cars, 2 / 3 wheelers, off-road-vehicles, Construction & Mining equipment. Composition Brake Blocks are also used by the Railways. Sealing materials include Jointings, Textile and Insulation Board used in automobiles and other industries.The companys specialisation in friction materials covers automobile brake linings, clutch facings and disc brake pads, railway brake blocks and woven and moulded industrial friction materials. The industrial products consist of asbestos textile, jointing, limpet and composite insulation millboard.The company caters to both OEMs and the replacement market and is a major supplier to the state transport companies, which are large buyers of replacement products. In 1993-94, the company sold a major part of the plant and machinery of the clutch unit at Jalna. It has also sold the loss-making clutch unit at Wardha to Amalgamation Repco. In 1995-96, the company has receive

Read More