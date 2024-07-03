iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Composites Ltd Share Price

529.95
(-5.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open560
  • Day's High563.55
  • 52 Wk High670
  • Prev. Close560.7
  • Day's Low519.1
  • 52 Wk Low 375
  • Turnover (lac)59.28
  • P/E25.5
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value681.63
  • EPS21.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)782.68
  • Div. Yield0.36
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hindustan Composites Ltd KEY RATIOS

Hindustan Composites Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hindustan Composites Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

3 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.

Hindustan Composites Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Composites Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.38

7.38

7.38

7.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

981.35

915.54

911.96

811.69

Net Worth

988.73

922.92

919.34

819.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

184.58

178.05

199.17

166.17

yoy growth (%)

3.67

-10.6

19.85

8.48

Raw materials

-75.27

-72.03

-78.82

-58.58

As % of sales

40.77

40.45

39.57

35.25

Employee costs

-32.59

-33.54

-28.22

-24.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

24.79

10.31

28.29

31.99

Depreciation

-8.86

-9.5

-8.63

-7.71

Tax paid

-3.8

1.72

-2.91

-7.11

Working capital

14.36

1.28

4

16.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.67

-10.6

19.85

8.48

Op profit growth

41.57

-46.86

-5.19

28.45

EBIT growth

137.13

-63.15

-11.17

33.23

Net profit growth

74.42

-52.56

1.96

20.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

297.68

282.69

232.64

184.59

178.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

297.68

282.69

232.64

184.59

178.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.93

0.85

0.38

6.18

0.49

Hindustan Composites Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Composites Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P K Choudhary

Independent Director

Deepak Sethi

Independent Director

Lalit Bararia

Independent Director

Preeti Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Vinay Sarin

Independent Director

Rajan Dalal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ARVIND PUROHIT

Independent Director

SNEHAL NATVARLAL MUZOOMDAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Composites Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Composites Limited., previously known as Hindustan Ferrodo Limited, is an associate of AM & FM, UK, which acquired the undertaking of Asbestos, Magnesia & Friction Materials, to manufacture friction materials and asbestos industrial products. The Company is having its works in Mumbai, Paithan, Bhandara and Jalna. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fibre based composite materials, consisting of Friction and Sealing products. Friction Materials include Brake Liners, Roll Linings, Clutch Facings, Disc Brake Pads used in Heavy and Light Trucks, Passenger Cars, 2 / 3 wheelers, off-road-vehicles, Construction & Mining equipment. Composition Brake Blocks are also used by the Railways. Sealing materials include Jointings, Textile and Insulation Board used in automobiles and other industries.The companys specialisation in friction materials covers automobile brake linings, clutch facings and disc brake pads, railway brake blocks and woven and moulded industrial friction materials. The industrial products consist of asbestos textile, jointing, limpet and composite insulation millboard.The company caters to both OEMs and the replacement market and is a major supplier to the state transport companies, which are large buyers of replacement products. In 1993-94, the company sold a major part of the plant and machinery of the clutch unit at Jalna. It has also sold the loss-making clutch unit at Wardha to Amalgamation Repco. In 1995-96, the company has receive
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Composites Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Composites Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹529.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Composites Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Composites Ltd is ₹782.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Composites Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Composites Ltd is 25.5 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Composites Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Composites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Composites Ltd is ₹375 and ₹670 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Composites Ltd?

Hindustan Composites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.13%, 3 Years at 20.81%, 1 Year at 24.53%, 6 Month at 5.37%, 3 Month at -0.28% and 1 Month at 18.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Composites Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Composites Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 25.01 %

