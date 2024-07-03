Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹560
Prev. Close₹560.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.28
Day's High₹563.55
Day's Low₹519.1
52 Week's High₹670
52 Week's Low₹375
Book Value₹681.63
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)782.68
P/E25.5
EPS21.93
Divi. Yield0.36
This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
981.35
915.54
911.96
811.69
Net Worth
988.73
922.92
919.34
819.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
184.58
178.05
199.17
166.17
yoy growth (%)
3.67
-10.6
19.85
8.48
Raw materials
-75.27
-72.03
-78.82
-58.58
As % of sales
40.77
40.45
39.57
35.25
Employee costs
-32.59
-33.54
-28.22
-24.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
24.79
10.31
28.29
31.99
Depreciation
-8.86
-9.5
-8.63
-7.71
Tax paid
-3.8
1.72
-2.91
-7.11
Working capital
14.36
1.28
4
16.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.67
-10.6
19.85
8.48
Op profit growth
41.57
-46.86
-5.19
28.45
EBIT growth
137.13
-63.15
-11.17
33.23
Net profit growth
74.42
-52.56
1.96
20.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
297.68
282.69
232.64
184.59
178.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
297.68
282.69
232.64
184.59
178.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.93
0.85
0.38
6.18
0.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P K Choudhary
Independent Director
Deepak Sethi
Independent Director
Lalit Bararia
Independent Director
Preeti Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Vinay Sarin
Independent Director
Rajan Dalal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ARVIND PUROHIT
Independent Director
SNEHAL NATVARLAL MUZOOMDAR
Reports by Hindustan Composites Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Composites Limited., previously known as Hindustan Ferrodo Limited, is an associate of AM & FM, UK, which acquired the undertaking of Asbestos, Magnesia & Friction Materials, to manufacture friction materials and asbestos industrial products. The Company is having its works in Mumbai, Paithan, Bhandara and Jalna. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fibre based composite materials, consisting of Friction and Sealing products. Friction Materials include Brake Liners, Roll Linings, Clutch Facings, Disc Brake Pads used in Heavy and Light Trucks, Passenger Cars, 2 / 3 wheelers, off-road-vehicles, Construction & Mining equipment. Composition Brake Blocks are also used by the Railways. Sealing materials include Jointings, Textile and Insulation Board used in automobiles and other industries.The companys specialisation in friction materials covers automobile brake linings, clutch facings and disc brake pads, railway brake blocks and woven and moulded industrial friction materials. The industrial products consist of asbestos textile, jointing, limpet and composite insulation millboard.The company caters to both OEMs and the replacement market and is a major supplier to the state transport companies, which are large buyers of replacement products. In 1993-94, the company sold a major part of the plant and machinery of the clutch unit at Jalna. It has also sold the loss-making clutch unit at Wardha to Amalgamation Repco. In 1995-96, the company has receive
Read More
The Hindustan Composites Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹529.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Composites Ltd is ₹782.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Composites Ltd is 25.5 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Composites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Composites Ltd is ₹375 and ₹670 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Composites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.13%, 3 Years at 20.81%, 1 Year at 24.53%, 6 Month at 5.37%, 3 Month at -0.28% and 1 Month at 18.40%.
