Hindustan Composites Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
219.11
204.71
165.92
126.3
136.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
219.11
204.71
165.92
126.3
136.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.71
0.61
0.33
6.18
0.42
Total Income
219.82
205.32
166.25
132.48
136.9
Total Expenditure
180.08
176.78
140.11
107.68
122.71
PBIDT
39.74
28.54
26.14
24.8
14.19
Interest
0.09
0.11
0.05
0.16
0.16
PBDT
39.65
28.43
26.09
24.64
14.03
Depreciation
7.07
6.67
6.43
6.7
7.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.06
3.29
2.39
2.83
0.96
Deferred Tax
-0.92
0.5
0.07
0.77
-2.15
Reported Profit After Tax
26.44
17.97
17.2
14.34
8.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
26.44
17.97
17.2
14.34
8.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
26.44
17.97
17.2
14.34
8.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.9
12.17
11.65
9.71
5.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.13
13.94
15.75
19.63
10.39
PBDTM(%)
18.09
13.88
15.72
19.5
10.27
PATM(%)
12.06
8.77
10.36
11.35
5.97
This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.