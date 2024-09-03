Hindustan Composites Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
981.35
915.54
911.96
811.69
Net Worth
988.73
922.92
919.34
819.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
1.01
0.3
0.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
40.54
28.3
32.7
54.87
Total Liabilities
1,029.39
952.23
952.34
874.36
Fixed Assets
137.5
111.34
113.37
116.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
872.17
807.08
795.95
686.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.51
0.34
0
0
Networking Capital
17.56
31.94
40.21
69.34
Inventories
14.27
13.5
13.51
11.86
Inventory Days
23.45
Sundry Debtors
37.25
39.66
37.5
41.91
Debtor Days
82.87
Other Current Assets
18.43
27.17
39.69
63.88
Sundry Creditors
-45.11
-39.75
-42.85
-40.31
Creditor Days
79.7
Other Current Liabilities
-7.28
-8.64
-7.64
-8
Cash
1.63
1.53
2.81
2.19
Total Assets
1,029.37
952.23
952.34
874.37
This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.Read More
