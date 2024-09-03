iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Composites Ltd Balance Sheet

487.4
(-4.52%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:50 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.38

7.38

7.38

7.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

981.35

915.54

911.96

811.69

Net Worth

988.73

922.92

919.34

819.07

Minority Interest

Debt

0.12

1.01

0.3

0.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

40.54

28.3

32.7

54.87

Total Liabilities

1,029.39

952.23

952.34

874.36

Fixed Assets

137.5

111.34

113.37

116.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

872.17

807.08

795.95

686.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.51

0.34

0

0

Networking Capital

17.56

31.94

40.21

69.34

Inventories

14.27

13.5

13.51

11.86

Inventory Days

23.45

Sundry Debtors

37.25

39.66

37.5

41.91

Debtor Days

82.87

Other Current Assets

18.43

27.17

39.69

63.88

Sundry Creditors

-45.11

-39.75

-42.85

-40.31

Creditor Days

79.7

Other Current Liabilities

-7.28

-8.64

-7.64

-8

Cash

1.63

1.53

2.81

2.19

Total Assets

1,029.37

952.23

952.34

874.37

Hind.Composites : related Articles

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

3 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.

