Hindustan Composites Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

534.35
(1.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:40 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

184.58

178.05

199.17

166.17

yoy growth (%)

3.67

-10.6

19.85

8.48

Raw materials

-75.27

-72.03

-78.82

-58.58

As % of sales

40.77

40.45

39.57

35.25

Employee costs

-32.59

-33.54

-28.22

-24.18

As % of sales

17.65

18.84

14.17

14.55

Other costs

-49.05

-52.92

-55.33

-44.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.57

29.72

27.78

26.83

Operating profit

27.67

19.54

36.78

38.8

OPM

14.99

10.97

18.46

23.34

Depreciation

-8.86

-9.5

-8.63

-7.71

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.22

-0.3

-0.19

Other income

6.18

0.49

0.44

1.1

Profit before tax

24.79

10.31

28.29

31.99

Taxes

-3.8

1.72

-2.91

-7.11

Tax rate

-15.33

16.67

-10.31

-22.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.99

12.03

25.37

24.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

20.99

12.03

25.37

24.88

yoy growth (%)

74.42

-52.56

1.96

20.08

NPM

11.37

6.75

12.73

14.97

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

3 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.

Read More

