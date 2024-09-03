Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
184.58
178.05
199.17
166.17
yoy growth (%)
3.67
-10.6
19.85
8.48
Raw materials
-75.27
-72.03
-78.82
-58.58
As % of sales
40.77
40.45
39.57
35.25
Employee costs
-32.59
-33.54
-28.22
-24.18
As % of sales
17.65
18.84
14.17
14.55
Other costs
-49.05
-52.92
-55.33
-44.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.57
29.72
27.78
26.83
Operating profit
27.67
19.54
36.78
38.8
OPM
14.99
10.97
18.46
23.34
Depreciation
-8.86
-9.5
-8.63
-7.71
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.22
-0.3
-0.19
Other income
6.18
0.49
0.44
1.1
Profit before tax
24.79
10.31
28.29
31.99
Taxes
-3.8
1.72
-2.91
-7.11
Tax rate
-15.33
16.67
-10.31
-22.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
20.99
12.03
25.37
24.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
20.99
12.03
25.37
24.88
yoy growth (%)
74.42
-52.56
1.96
20.08
NPM
11.37
6.75
12.73
14.97
This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.Read More
