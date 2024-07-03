Hindustan Composites Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
76.95
77.15
78.57
71.69
71.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
76.95
77.15
78.57
71.69
71.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.05
0.22
0.01
0.64
Total Income
77.12
77.2
78.79
71.7
72.36
Total Expenditure
64.04
63.61
66.31
60.67
58.22
PBIDT
13.08
13.59
12.48
11.03
14.14
Interest
0.02
0.03
0
0.01
0.04
PBDT
13.06
13.56
12.48
11.02
14.1
Depreciation
2.6
2.51
2.46
2.53
2.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.72
2.62
2.57
2.37
2.39
Deferred Tax
-1.55
-0.24
-0.52
-0.34
-0.55
Reported Profit After Tax
9.29
8.67
7.97
6.46
9.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.29
8.67
7.97
6.46
9.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.29
8.67
7.97
6.46
9.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.29
5.87
5.4
4.37
6.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.99
17.61
15.88
15.38
19.71
PBDTM(%)
16.97
17.57
15.88
15.37
19.65
PATM(%)
12.07
11.23
10.14
9.01
13.85
This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.Read More
