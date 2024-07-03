iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Composites Ltd Quarterly Results

533.2
(1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

76.95

77.15

78.57

71.69

71.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

76.95

77.15

78.57

71.69

71.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0.05

0.22

0.01

0.64

Total Income

77.12

77.2

78.79

71.7

72.36

Total Expenditure

64.04

63.61

66.31

60.67

58.22

PBIDT

13.08

13.59

12.48

11.03

14.14

Interest

0.02

0.03

0

0.01

0.04

PBDT

13.06

13.56

12.48

11.02

14.1

Depreciation

2.6

2.51

2.46

2.53

2.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.72

2.62

2.57

2.37

2.39

Deferred Tax

-1.55

-0.24

-0.52

-0.34

-0.55

Reported Profit After Tax

9.29

8.67

7.97

6.46

9.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.29

8.67

7.97

6.46

9.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.29

8.67

7.97

6.46

9.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.29

5.87

5.4

4.37

6.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.38

7.38

7.38

7.38

7.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.99

17.61

15.88

15.38

19.71

PBDTM(%)

16.97

17.57

15.88

15.37

19.65

PATM(%)

12.07

11.23

10.14

9.01

13.85

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

3 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.

