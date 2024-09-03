Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.67
-10.6
19.85
8.48
Op profit growth
41.57
-46.86
-5.19
28.45
EBIT growth
137.13
-59.83
-14.05
38.01
Net profit growth
88.3
-54.47
-0.88
24.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.99
10.97
18.46
23.34
EBIT margin
13.53
5.91
13.17
18.36
Net profit margin
10.68
5.88
11.55
13.96
RoCE
2.96
1.31
3.42
4.3
RoNW
0.62
0.35
0.8
0.87
RoA
0.58
0.32
0.75
0.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.35
7.09
15.58
47.16
Dividend per share
2
2
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
7.35
0.65
9.73
31.49
Book value per share
553.18
515.29
496.02
1,397.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.84
15.26
25.25
12.66
P/CEPS
36.03
164.55
40.42
18.96
P/B
0.47
0.2
0.79
0.42
EV/EBIDTA
11.5
7.91
16.74
23.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
3.21
3.18
Tax payout
-15.33
16.67
-11.25
-23.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
74.47
70.18
56.03
58.48
Inventory days
24.15
24.25
18.43
17.26
Creditor days
-87.82
-78.52
-68.08
-56.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-127.56
-47.23
-85.12
-154.56
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.06
-0.06
0.08
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-40.77
-40.45
-39.57
-35.25
Employee costs
-17.65
-18.84
-14.17
-14.55
Other costs
-26.57
-29.72
-27.78
-26.83
This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.Read More
