Hindustan Composites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
24.79
10.31
28.29
31.99
Depreciation
-8.86
-9.5
-8.63
-7.71
Tax paid
-3.8
1.72
-2.91
-7.11
Working capital
14.36
1.28
4
16.94
Other operating items
Operating
26.48
3.82
20.73
34.11
Capital expenditure
1.19
15.5
4.5
11.44
Free cash flow
27.67
19.32
25.24
45.55
Equity raised
1,554.96
1,485.03
1,398.98
1,294.31
Investing
61.25
12.59
71.63
67.84
Financing
-3.46
5.79
6.88
7.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0.73
0.73
Net in cash
1,640.43
1,522.73
1,503.48
1,415.91
This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.
