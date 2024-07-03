Hindustan Composites Ltd Summary

Hindustan Composites Limited., previously known as Hindustan Ferrodo Limited, is an associate of AM & FM, UK, which acquired the undertaking of Asbestos, Magnesia & Friction Materials, to manufacture friction materials and asbestos industrial products. The Company is having its works in Mumbai, Paithan, Bhandara and Jalna. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fibre based composite materials, consisting of Friction and Sealing products. Friction Materials include Brake Liners, Roll Linings, Clutch Facings, Disc Brake Pads used in Heavy and Light Trucks, Passenger Cars, 2 / 3 wheelers, off-road-vehicles, Construction & Mining equipment. Composition Brake Blocks are also used by the Railways. Sealing materials include Jointings, Textile and Insulation Board used in automobiles and other industries.The companys specialisation in friction materials covers automobile brake linings, clutch facings and disc brake pads, railway brake blocks and woven and moulded industrial friction materials. The industrial products consist of asbestos textile, jointing, limpet and composite insulation millboard.The company caters to both OEMs and the replacement market and is a major supplier to the state transport companies, which are large buyers of replacement products. In 1993-94, the company sold a major part of the plant and machinery of the clutch unit at Jalna. It has also sold the loss-making clutch unit at Wardha to Amalgamation Repco. In 1995-96, the company has received ISO-9002 quality system certification. In 1998-99, it increased the installed capacity of clutch facings to 67,60,000 nos. During 1999-2000, ISO : 9002 Certification awarded to Paithan unit has been successfully renewed by the DNV of the Netherlands for manufacture and marketing of Friction Materials. During 1999-2000, the company has entered into a contract with Mahanagar Gas for supply of Natural Gas as fuel to the boilers as a substitute for costly furnace oil.The company was awarded the Certificate as Export House,by DGFT-Ministry of Commerce & Industry,Government of India.The Company has decided to set up a new facility for Sealing and Textile Products at Jalna, where a factory building and infrastructure were already available. The plant is expected to be operational soon.The Companys Joint Venture Compo ADVICS India Pvt. Ltd. started commercial production of disc brake pads for Passenger Vehicles effective from September 22, 2014 at Bhalgaon, Aurangabad.The Company became a green Company with elimination of Asbestos based products at its plants in 2024.