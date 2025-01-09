Hindustan Composites Ltd Management Discussions

1. Industry Structure and Development

The financial year 2022-23 was marked by significant global events that had far-reaching consequences on the world economy. Inflation was seen higher than usual in several decades resulted in tightening financial conditions in the most regions. Escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinas decision to enforce lockdowns and its zero-Covid policy and European market slow-down collectively created a major global supply chain disruption. This uncertainty made it difficult for businesses to plan and prepare costing scenarios.

Various initiatives taken by global governing bodies are expected to moderate the pertaining economical risks. Monetary policies are expected to restore price stability and fiscal policies expected to aim to alleviate cost pressures while maintaining a sufficiently tight stance. Structural reforms can further support lower inflation by improving productivity and easing supply side constraints.

Global growth is forecast to slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. This is the weakest growth profile since 2001 except forthe global financial crisis and the acute phase of Covid-19 pandemic.

Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to overshadow the world economy. Despite recent signs of improvement, recovery over the next two years is expected to be moderate. The outlook remains fragile and downside risks renominate. High uncertainty generated by the war could take a heavy toll on activity. Trade tensions are high and could worsen. Concern is about financial vulnerabilities, housing markets and fiscal balance of low-income countries. While headline inflation has started declining, it remains elevated and could persist longer (Source- OECD).

Indian economy has staged a full recovery in FY 2022-23, ahead of many nations and positioned itself to ascend to the pre-pandemic growth paths. However, Indian must also cope with the challenge of controlling inflation. Fortunately, actions taken by the Government and RBI alongwith decline in global commodity prices has lead retail inflation levels reaching to 5.72% in November 22 and 5.88% in December 22, which are within the RBI uppertolerancetargetof6%.

Indian economy experienced an impressive growth of 6.2% in 2022, making it the worlds fastest growing major economy. This growth can be partly attributed to the efforts of the private sector in enhancing transportation infrastructure, logistics and overall business eco-system. Indias record GST collection and import figures have also contributed to this growth.

Budgeted capital expenditure rose 2.7 times in the last seven years, from FY 16 to FY 23, re-invigorating the Capex cycle. Structural reforms such as the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax and the I nsol vency and Ban kru ptcy Code enhanced the efficiency and transparency of the economy and ensured financial discipline and better compliance.

Accordingly, to the IMFs April 2023 report, the Indian economy is projected to grow at a rate of 5.9% in 2023 and 6.3% in 2024. It can be achieved with vigorous credit

disbursal and unfolding of capital investment cycle with strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporate and banking sector. Further support to economic growth will come from the expansion of public digital platforms and path breaking measures such as PM Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy and the Production Linked incentive schemes to boost manufacturing output. As per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in FY 22, investments under PLI programmes totalled INR 47,500 Crores, which reached 106% of the years set objective. Accordingly Indian economy has begun to prosper with greater financial inclusion and technologically driven economic reforms.

Automotive Sector Overview

The global automotive sector is rapidly transitioning towards cleaner and sustainable transportation with various vehicle types like electric, hybrid-electric and natural gas, despite this diesel and petrol vehicles will continue to play a crucial role. The global automotive industry continued to face challenges due to shortage of semiconductors and other supply chain issues. Situation was further aggravated with lower demand due to major economical slow-down in most of the countries. The global auto industry is likely to witness positive momentum in calendar Year 2023 with recovery in demand and easing of supply chain challenges. Moreover, the mobility landscape continues to transform rapidly with new business models and autonomous, connected, electric, and shared mobility trends which will provide next leg of growth forthe industry.

India has become the fastest growing economy in the world in recent years. The fast growth coupled with rising incomes, boost in infrastructure spending and increased manufacturing incentives has accelerated the automobile sector. Indian automobile industry is presently the fifth largest in the world and is expected to become third largest by 2030. The industry contributes around 7.1 % of Indias GDP and 49 % of its manufacturing GDP. It provides direct and indirect employment to over 19 million people. The USD 222 billion automobile industry in expected to reach USD 300 billion by 2026. The growth of the sector can be accredited to factors such as increasing disposable incomes, availability of credit and financing options and sense of owning vehicle after pandemic. Further, the Indian Government industry-friendly policies and initiatives are expected to play a significant role in fuelling these developments.

The domestic sale of Automobiles during the financial year 2022-23 vis-a-vis 2021-22 experienced a strong recovery across segments except two wheelers as under:

Segment 2022-23 Nos. 2021-22 Nos. Growth Passenger Vehicle 38,90,114 30,69,523 26.73% M & H Commercial vehicle 3,59,003 2,40,577 49.23% Light Commercial vehicle 6,03,465 4,75,989 34.32% 3 wheelers 4,88,768 2,61,385 86.99% 2 Wheelers 1,58,62,087 1,35,70,008 19.89%

Passenger vehicle segment grew by 27% with strong underlying demand fuelled by new launches and need for personal mobility post second COVID wave. There was a remarkable growth in Medium & Heavy Commercial vehicle segment by 49% with decent demand in the infrastructure and construction sectors, improving fleet utilisation, freight availability / rates and better financing along with increasing demand for e-commerce & last-mile delivery. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segment reported volume increase of 34% supported by e-commerce, agriculture, and FMCG segment. In the Two-wheelers segment share of scooters and premium motorcycles has been increasing due to strong demand from mid / higher income customers and this trend is expected to persist. EV penetration stands at 5% in FY 23 , and it is expected to further increase to 9% in FY 25 with more models options and favourable cost of ownership in comparison with ICEs.

Indian auto-component industry

Indias auto component industry is an important sector driving macroeconomic growth and employment. Significant demand for automobiles also led to the emergence of more original equipment and auto components manufacturers. As a result, India developed expertise in automobiles and auto components which helped boose internal demand for Indian components.

The industry comprises players of all sizes, from large corporations to micro entities, spread across clusters throughout the country. The auto components industry accounted for 2.3% of Indias GDP and provide direct employment to 1.5 million people. By 2026, the auto component sector will contribute 5.7% of Indias GDP. The overall Indian auto component industry is set to become the 3rd Largest globally by 2025. The Government of Indias Automotive Mission Plan (AMP) 2006-26 has been instrument in ensuring growth for the sector.

2. Opportunities and threat

Infrastructure development is a key focus for government with substantial investments being made towards constructing roads, bridges, highways, rail connections, airport and ports. As a result, there is significant increase in demand for commercial vehicles which plays a vital role in transportation and logistics.

As the income levels continue to rise and the number of affluent consumers also increases, the demand for premium passenger vehicles has significantly risen. These consumers are willing to pay more for vehicles advanced safety features, superior comfort and advance information system. In response to this trend, automakers are introducing premium models and variants of their popular passenger vehicle models, effectively catering to Indias growing demand.

Indian governments concerted efforts to promote electric vehicles are catalyzing a major transformation in the countrys passenger vehicle market. In response to this growing demand, automakers are rolling out electric vehicles in Indian market, while the government is offering incentives to encourage their widespread adoption. India is projected to emerged as the largest market for electric vehicle worldwide by 2030, highlighting the significant moment in the countrys electric vehicle ecosystem.

The Commercial vehicle industry is likely to experience a substantial boost by implementing government policies, including incentives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, scrappage programs aimed at phasing out older vehicles and regulations regarding load-carrying capacity. These policies can directly help the growth and progress of the commercial vehicle industry. The Government can create a more sustainable and efficient transport system by providing incentives that stimulate the adoption of electric vehicles and elimination of old vehicles. Additionally, regulation concerning load capacity can help improve road safety and reduce wear and tear on infrastructure. Implementation of these policies can continue to a more prosperous and sustainable commercial vehicle industry. Industry is facing few threats as under:

• Rising geo-political tensions over the past few years resulting supply chain disruption and high levels of inflation.

• Shortage of semiconductors continues and poses further challenge.

• Weaking of Indian rupee, though lower than many other currencies

• High interest rate and rising fuel costs may act as dampener.

• Real time driving emission norms from April 23 and safety regulations could pose additional challenges to auto OEMs as it will further increase the cost of vehicles.

• Global slowdown may contract the export business for automotive ancillary players.

At HCL, we took all necessary steps to minimize the impact of price rise with coverage of major raw materials, maintaining higher inventory. We have chosen areas of opportunity within the larger framework of the current challenges. The company has significantly improved its position in OEM, aftermarket and rail segment and reported a sales growth of 29% over the last year.

In the investment segment, the Companys funds are invested in various asset classes including debt and equity. The volatility in the market may adversely affect returns due to Mark to Market losses. To overcome this risk, the Investment Committee reviews the investments on a regular basis and takes appropriate decisions. The portfolio is managed with the advice of professional fund managers.

3. Segment-wise or product-wise performance

The Company operates in two segments viz. composite products and investment. During the year under review, the revenue from composite products stood at Rs. 23,537 Lakhs (previous F.Y. Rs. 18,592 Lakhs) and in the investments segment this stood at Rs. 4,732 Lakhs (previous F.Y.Rs. 4,672 Lakhs).

The segment result before unallocable expenses, interest and tax from Composite products was Rs. 1,064 Lakhs (previous- F.Y. Rs. 291 Lakhs) and Investments was Rs. 3,603 Lakhs (previous F.Y. Rs. 3,496 Lakhs).

4. Outlook

Despite geo-political tensions and global slowdown, we are optimistic about the prospects of Indian economy and the automotive segment. Indian Auto component industry has emerged as a strong growth driver and expected to become

the third largest in the world by 2025 and component exports are expected to grow by five times in 10 years. Keeping pace with the automotive industry, Indias auto component industry has been flourishing and some favorable trends are as under:

• Growing income levels and overall improved employment trend will help increase the consumer base.

• The Indian automotive ancillary sector is estimated to grow by 14-16% in FY 2022-23. An increase in production of passenger and commercial vehicles in FY 2022-23 could help the demand form OEM to grow by 18- 20%.

• The demand growth for After-market is estimated to be 6- 7% this fiscal.

• The export market witnesses 40 % growth in FY 2021-22 and expected to increase 8-10 % in FY 2022-23 owing to stable demand from the European and US markets.

• Indias EV markets have also seen strong growth with electric 2 W volumes witnessing exponential growth in the recent years.

• Allocation of large amount towards Semiconductor Mission will help develop on indigenous semiconductor manufacturing base and reduce import dependence.

• Government of Indias Automotive Mission Plan 2006-26 has been instrumental in ensuring growth for the sector,

• Introduction of PLI scheme in auto and auto component with an approved financial outlay over 5-year period.

• Huge spending by Government toward infrastructure in all segments viz road, rail, water and other sectors.

• Introduction of high-speed trains and dedicated freight corridor (DFC)

• NBFCs are stepping up the funding of used vehicles.

The above factors will spur the demand for the Companys products used in segments like Heavy Commercial Vehicles, tractors, railroad and industry. Our company will remain a part of this change with appropriate products and solutions for customers. The Company will continue to put a thrust on new product development to meet the changed requirement of customers, provide better customer service and continue to work towards up-gradation of technology, improvement in quality, cost rationalization, cash preservation and digitalization. Besides, the Company will aggressively pursue opportunities for new OEM approvals, improve market share in OE and Aftermarket, export opportunities and additional business from the Rail and Industrial segment.

5. Risks and concerns

The Company has laid down a well-defined Risk Management Policy covering risk mapping, trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process. A detailed exercise is carried out from time to time to identify and evaluate both business and non-business risk. The Board periodically reviews the risks and suggests steps to be taken to control and mitigate the same through a properly defined framework.

6. Internal control systems and theiradequacy

The Company has in place proper and adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of its business, size and complexity of its business operations.

Internal control systems comprising of policies and procedures are designed to ensure reliability of financial reporting, compliance with policies, procedures, applicable laws and regulations and that all assets and resources are acquired economically, used efficiently and are adequately protected.

7. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

The Companys financial performance with respect to Operational performance is already discussed in the Directors Report which formsa part of the Annual Report.

8. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed

The thrust of the Companys human resource development is to create a responsive and market-driven organization with emphasis on performance. Continuous appraisal of personnel competence in line with job requirements, is carried out to provide for necessary training to personnel thereby facilitating higher levels of output and productivity. The industrial relations at Paithan and Bhandara plants remain satisfactory.

9. Details of significant changes in key financial ratios / Return on net worth

Particulars Standalone % of change Consolidated % of change 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 Debtors Turnover Ratio * 6.08 4.66 30% 6.14 4.69 31% Inventory Turnover Ratio 17.37 14.59 19% 17.37 14.59 19% Interest Coverage Ratio 258.27 317.85 -19% 258.27 317.85 -19% Current Ratio 2.50 2.38 5% 2.40 2.29 5% Debt Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Operating Margin Ratio 11.54% 10.64% 8% 11.54% 10.64% 8% Net Profit Margin 9.72% 9.29% 5% 9.72% 9.29% 5% Return on Net Worth ** 0.71% 11.87% -94% 0.71% 11.90% -94%

* Due to increase in turnover.

** Due to changes in fair valuation.

Note: Previous years ratios have been recalculated wherever necessary to conform to current years classification.

10. Cautionary Statement

The statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report cannot be construed as holding out any forecasts, projections, expectations, invitations, offers, etc. within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. This Report basically seeks to furnish information, as laid down within the different headings to meet the requirements of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

