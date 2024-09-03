Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

HINDUSTAN COMPOSITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

HINDUSTAN COMPOSITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Pursuant to Reg 33, enclosed Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

HINDUSTAN COMPOSITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. to approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2. to approve the Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and 3. to recommend the payment of dividend if any. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing with securities of the Company is closed from Monday 1st April 2024 till Friday 31st May 2024 for the Directors and Specified Persons as defined in the Code and the same has been informed to them. Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33, enclosed intimation that the Board recommended payment of Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 of Listing Regulations, enclosed is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st February, 2024 Pursuant to regulation 30 of listing regulations the board has adopted a new set of AOA, subject to members approval

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024