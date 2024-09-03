iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Composites Ltd Board Meeting

478.6
(2.20%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Hind.Composites CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
HINDUSTAN COMPOSITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
HINDUSTAN COMPOSITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Pursuant to Reg 33, enclosed Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
HINDUSTAN COMPOSITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. to approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2. to approve the Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and 3. to recommend the payment of dividend if any. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing with securities of the Company is closed from Monday 1st April 2024 till Friday 31st May 2024 for the Directors and Specified Persons as defined in the Code and the same has been informed to them. Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33, enclosed intimation that the Board recommended payment of Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Feb 202421 Feb 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 of Listing Regulations, enclosed is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st February, 2024 Pursuant to regulation 30 of listing regulations the board has adopted a new set of AOA, subject to members approval
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
HINDUSTAN COMPOSITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 31.12.2023 under regulation 30 and 33 of Listing Regulations Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33(3) of the Listing Regulations, Board of Directors have approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and reappointed Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Hind.Composites: Related News

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Composites Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.