|AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, We enclose herewith Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Dividend and 60th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Proceedings of the 60th Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 60th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
