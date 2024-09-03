iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Composites Ltd AGM

468.35
(1.94%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Hind.Composites CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, We enclose herewith Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Dividend and 60th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Proceedings of the 60th Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 60th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)

Hind.Composites: Related News

Hindustan Composites Acquires Stake in Swiggy

3 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

This acquisition represents a 0.01% stake in Swiggy on a fully diluted basis and is intended to be part of Hindustan Composites' investment portfolio, aiming for both short-term and long-term returns.

