iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Remsons Industries Ltd Share Price

134.92
(-4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open140.25
  • Day's High143.51
  • 52 Wk High234.8
  • Prev. Close141.63
  • Day's Low134.5
  • 52 Wk Low 140.05
  • Turnover (lac)23.44
  • P/E45.29
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value31.99
  • EPS3.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)470.58
  • Div. Yield0.21
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Remsons Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

140.25

Prev. Close

141.63

Turnover(Lac.)

23.44

Day's High

143.51

Day's Low

134.5

52 Week's High

234.8

52 Week's Low

140.05

Book Value

31.99

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

470.58

P/E

45.29

EPS

3.13

Divi. Yield

0.21

Remsons Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Remsons Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Remsons Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.29%

Non-Promoter- 4.85%

Institutions: 4.85%

Non-Institutions: 29.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Remsons Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.98

5.71

5.71

5.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

98.69

35.99

28.89

25.68

Net Worth

105.67

41.7

34.6

31.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

195.47

159.17

128.36

118.52

yoy growth (%)

22.8

24

8.29

4

Raw materials

-136.29

-95.71

-78.29

-75.36

As % of sales

69.72

60.12

60.99

63.58

Employee costs

-30.02

-30.99

-23.88

-22.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.52

7.41

4.55

-1.44

Depreciation

-3.28

-3.18

-2.51

-2.42

Tax paid

-2.16

-2.07

-1.1

0.66

Working capital

-0.41

6.2

4.96

-3.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.8

24

8.29

4

Op profit growth

-12.67

42.1

215.56

-44.46

EBIT growth

-13.05

39.94

732.29

-74.97

Net profit growth

24.71

54.87

-540.13

-274.32

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

312.3

312.8

286.45

226.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

312.3

312.8

286.45

226.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.41

1.6

1.48

5.71

View Annually Results

Remsons Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Remsons Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

K Kejriwal

Whole-time Director

C Kejriwal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rahul Kejriwal

Non Executive Director

Anil Kumar Aggarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Visalakshi Sridhar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shishir Dalal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohit Darji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Remsons Industries Ltd

Summary

Remsons Industries Limited (RIL) was incorporated in May 71, earlier known as Remsons Cables, and went public in 1986. It was promoted by Vishwa Prakash Harlalka and his family. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Auto Control Cables and Gear Shift Mechanisms with Push Pull Cables. It is one of the major suppliers to the Automobile Manufacturers like Tata Motors, Hero Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Piaggio, General Motors India, TVS Suzuki etc.RIL manufactures control cables for the automobile and general engineering industries and for two-wheelers. It also makes brake liners and brake shoes, Gear Shifters for automobiles. Manufacturing operations are carried out in Bombay, Daman, Pune and Gurgaon. It has developed its own in-house technology. It introduced friction-free control cables in India. The companys products are exported to US, Europe, the UK, Holland, Egypt, New Zealand and Srilanka. The promoters came out with an open offer for the sale of equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 in May 95 for re-deploying the proceeds to meet the cost of modernisation and expansion. RIL started a new unit at Pardi, Gujarat. Company has initiated measures for ISO 9002 Certification.In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of its auto control cables and auto brake shoes to 2,65,00,000 nos and 40,00,000 nos respectively.The company has designed and developed control cables for electric cars and is a supplier to Bangalore based Reva Electric Car Company Private
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Remsons Industries Ltd share price today?

The Remsons Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹134.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Remsons Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Remsons Industries Ltd is ₹470.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Remsons Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Remsons Industries Ltd is 45.29 and 4.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Remsons Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Remsons Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Remsons Industries Ltd is ₹140.05 and ₹234.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Remsons Industries Ltd?

Remsons Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.49%, 3 Years at 45.81%, 1 Year at -4.93%, 6 Month at -30.79%, 3 Month at -35.57% and 1 Month at -14.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Remsons Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Remsons Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.30 %
Institutions - 4.85 %
Public - 29.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Remsons Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.