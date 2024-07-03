Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹140.25
Prev. Close₹141.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.44
Day's High₹143.51
Day's Low₹134.5
52 Week's High₹234.8
52 Week's Low₹140.05
Book Value₹31.99
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)470.58
P/E45.29
EPS3.13
Divi. Yield0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.98
5.71
5.71
5.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.69
35.99
28.89
25.68
Net Worth
105.67
41.7
34.6
31.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
195.47
159.17
128.36
118.52
yoy growth (%)
22.8
24
8.29
4
Raw materials
-136.29
-95.71
-78.29
-75.36
As % of sales
69.72
60.12
60.99
63.58
Employee costs
-30.02
-30.99
-23.88
-22.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.52
7.41
4.55
-1.44
Depreciation
-3.28
-3.18
-2.51
-2.42
Tax paid
-2.16
-2.07
-1.1
0.66
Working capital
-0.41
6.2
4.96
-3.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.8
24
8.29
4
Op profit growth
-12.67
42.1
215.56
-44.46
EBIT growth
-13.05
39.94
732.29
-74.97
Net profit growth
24.71
54.87
-540.13
-274.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
312.3
312.8
286.45
226.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
312.3
312.8
286.45
226.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.41
1.6
1.48
5.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
K Kejriwal
Whole-time Director
C Kejriwal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rahul Kejriwal
Non Executive Director
Anil Kumar Aggarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Visalakshi Sridhar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shishir Dalal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohit Darji
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Remsons Industries Ltd
Summary
Remsons Industries Limited (RIL) was incorporated in May 71, earlier known as Remsons Cables, and went public in 1986. It was promoted by Vishwa Prakash Harlalka and his family. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Auto Control Cables and Gear Shift Mechanisms with Push Pull Cables. It is one of the major suppliers to the Automobile Manufacturers like Tata Motors, Hero Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Piaggio, General Motors India, TVS Suzuki etc.RIL manufactures control cables for the automobile and general engineering industries and for two-wheelers. It also makes brake liners and brake shoes, Gear Shifters for automobiles. Manufacturing operations are carried out in Bombay, Daman, Pune and Gurgaon. It has developed its own in-house technology. It introduced friction-free control cables in India. The companys products are exported to US, Europe, the UK, Holland, Egypt, New Zealand and Srilanka. The promoters came out with an open offer for the sale of equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 in May 95 for re-deploying the proceeds to meet the cost of modernisation and expansion. RIL started a new unit at Pardi, Gujarat. Company has initiated measures for ISO 9002 Certification.In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of its auto control cables and auto brake shoes to 2,65,00,000 nos and 40,00,000 nos respectively.The company has designed and developed control cables for electric cars and is a supplier to Bangalore based Reva Electric Car Company Private
Read More
The Remsons Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹134.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Remsons Industries Ltd is ₹470.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Remsons Industries Ltd is 45.29 and 4.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Remsons Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Remsons Industries Ltd is ₹140.05 and ₹234.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Remsons Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.49%, 3 Years at 45.81%, 1 Year at -4.93%, 6 Month at -30.79%, 3 Month at -35.57% and 1 Month at -14.19%.
