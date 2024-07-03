Summary

Remsons Industries Limited (RIL) was incorporated in May 71, earlier known as Remsons Cables, and went public in 1986. It was promoted by Vishwa Prakash Harlalka and his family. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Auto Control Cables and Gear Shift Mechanisms with Push Pull Cables. It is one of the major suppliers to the Automobile Manufacturers like Tata Motors, Hero Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Piaggio, General Motors India, TVS Suzuki etc.RIL manufactures control cables for the automobile and general engineering industries and for two-wheelers. It also makes brake liners and brake shoes, Gear Shifters for automobiles. Manufacturing operations are carried out in Bombay, Daman, Pune and Gurgaon. It has developed its own in-house technology. It introduced friction-free control cables in India. The companys products are exported to US, Europe, the UK, Holland, Egypt, New Zealand and Srilanka. The promoters came out with an open offer for the sale of equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 in May 95 for re-deploying the proceeds to meet the cost of modernisation and expansion. RIL started a new unit at Pardi, Gujarat. Company has initiated measures for ISO 9002 Certification.In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of its auto control cables and auto brake shoes to 2,65,00,000 nos and 40,00,000 nos respectively.The company has designed and developed control cables for electric cars and is a supplier to Bangalore based Reva Electric Car Company Private

Read More