|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
195.47
159.17
128.36
118.52
yoy growth (%)
22.8
24
8.29
4
Raw materials
-136.29
-95.71
-78.29
-75.36
As % of sales
69.72
60.12
60.99
63.58
Employee costs
-30.02
-30.99
-23.88
-22.93
As % of sales
15.36
19.47
18.61
19.35
Other costs
-19.18
-21.05
-18.13
-17.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.81
13.22
14.13
14.91
Operating profit
9.97
11.42
8.03
2.54
OPM
5.1
7.17
6.26
2.14
Depreciation
-3.28
-3.18
-2.51
-2.42
Interest expense
-3.11
-2.52
-2.54
-2.3
Other income
1.94
1.7
1.57
0.73
Profit before tax
5.52
7.41
4.55
-1.44
Taxes
-2.16
-2.07
-1.1
0.66
Tax rate
-39.21
-28
-24.28
-45.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.35
5.33
3.44
-0.78
Exceptional items
3.29
0
0
0
Net profit
6.65
5.33
3.44
-0.78
yoy growth (%)
24.71
54.87
-540.13
-274.32
NPM
3.4
3.35
2.68
-0.66
