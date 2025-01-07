iifl-logo-icon 1
Remsons Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

136.8
(-0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

195.47

159.17

128.36

118.52

yoy growth (%)

22.8

24

8.29

4

Raw materials

-136.29

-95.71

-78.29

-75.36

As % of sales

69.72

60.12

60.99

63.58

Employee costs

-30.02

-30.99

-23.88

-22.93

As % of sales

15.36

19.47

18.61

19.35

Other costs

-19.18

-21.05

-18.13

-17.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.81

13.22

14.13

14.91

Operating profit

9.97

11.42

8.03

2.54

OPM

5.1

7.17

6.26

2.14

Depreciation

-3.28

-3.18

-2.51

-2.42

Interest expense

-3.11

-2.52

-2.54

-2.3

Other income

1.94

1.7

1.57

0.73

Profit before tax

5.52

7.41

4.55

-1.44

Taxes

-2.16

-2.07

-1.1

0.66

Tax rate

-39.21

-28

-24.28

-45.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.35

5.33

3.44

-0.78

Exceptional items

3.29

0

0

0

Net profit

6.65

5.33

3.44

-0.78

yoy growth (%)

24.71

54.87

-540.13

-274.32

NPM

3.4

3.35

2.68

-0.66

