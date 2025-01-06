Remsons Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.52
7.41
4.55
-1.44
Depreciation
-3.28
-3.18
-2.51
-2.42
Tax paid
-2.16
-2.07
-1.1
0.66
Working capital
-0.41
6.2
4.96
-3.37
Other operating items
Operating
-0.33
8.34
5.88
-6.57
Capital expenditure
12.71
6.94
1.89
-25.45
Free cash flow
12.37
15.28
7.77
-32.02
Equity raised
38.05
27.53
21.58
22.59
Investing
5.54
-0.07
-0.03
0.11
Financing
43.36
16.39
17.42
14.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0.74
0
Net in cash
99.33
59.14
47.49
5.57
