iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Remsons Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

137.67
(-2.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:45 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Remsons Industries Ltd

Remsons Ind FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.52

7.41

4.55

-1.44

Depreciation

-3.28

-3.18

-2.51

-2.42

Tax paid

-2.16

-2.07

-1.1

0.66

Working capital

-0.41

6.2

4.96

-3.37

Other operating items

Operating

-0.33

8.34

5.88

-6.57

Capital expenditure

12.71

6.94

1.89

-25.45

Free cash flow

12.37

15.28

7.77

-32.02

Equity raised

38.05

27.53

21.58

22.59

Investing

5.54

-0.07

-0.03

0.11

Financing

43.36

16.39

17.42

14.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0.74

0

Net in cash

99.33

59.14

47.49

5.57

Remsons Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Remsons Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.