Remsons Industries Ltd Key Ratios

140.57
(-2.55%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:59:29 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.49

EBIT margin

3.61

Net profit margin

1.98

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.85

Dividend per share

1

Cash EPS

0.13

Book value per share

52.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.59

P/CEPS

206.03

P/B

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

12.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

-74.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.3

Net debt / equity

2.46

Net debt / op. profit

7.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.06

Employee costs

-17.5

Other costs

-10.93

