Remsons Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.98
5.71
5.71
5.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.69
35.99
28.89
25.68
Net Worth
105.67
41.7
34.6
31.39
Minority Interest
Debt
50.47
64.94
65.82
57.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.62
1.63
2.01
1.82
Total Liabilities
157.76
108.27
102.43
90.5
Fixed Assets
49.09
40.09
36.81
34.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.1
19.1
19.6
5.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
48.48
45.58
45.17
50.06
Inventories
39.28
37.6
35.21
35.78
Inventory Days
66.8
Sundry Debtors
40.6
45
37.32
32.52
Debtor Days
60.72
Other Current Assets
12.14
9.95
15.03
29.92
Sundry Creditors
-40.25
-40.04
-36.51
-41.6
Creditor Days
77.67
Other Current Liabilities
-3.29
-6.93
-5.88
-6.56
Cash
41.09
3.5
0.85
0.39
Total Assets
157.76
108.27
102.43
90.52
