Remsons Industries Ltd Board Meeting

132.43
(2.07%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Remsons Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
REMSONS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve REMSONS INDUSTRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
REMSONS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from Monday 1st July 2024 and the same shall re-open after 48 hours of declaration of the said results for directors and Specified Persons as defined in the Code and the same has been informed to them Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
REMSONS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter alia to consider the following matters: 1. To approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and 2. To recommend the final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 May 20242 May 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting27 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
REMSONS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 27th February 2024 inter alia to consider Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of the members of the Company and such other regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required in this regard. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 27th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
REMSONS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 9th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December2023. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from Monday 1st January2024 and the same shall reopen after 48 hours of declaration of the said results for Directors and Specified Persons as defined in the Code and the same has been informed to them. Outcome of the Board Meeting Allotment of Equity Shares Joint Venture (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 18th January, 2024 As per the attachment

Remsons Ind: Related News

No Record Found

