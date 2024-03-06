iifl-logo-icon 1
Remsons Industries Ltd EGM

144.5
(1.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:24 PM

Remsons Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Feb 202429 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 27th February, 2024 02/2023-24 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Members of the Company schedule to be held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) Other Audio Visual means (OAVM) without physical presence of the Members at a common venue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.03.2024) EGM 29/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 06.02.2024) Outcome of 02/2023-24 Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

