|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Feb 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 27th February, 2024 02/2023-24 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Members of the Company schedule to be held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) Other Audio Visual means (OAVM) without physical presence of the Members at a common venue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.03.2024) EGM 29/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 06.02.2024) Outcome of 02/2023-24 Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.