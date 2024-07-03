Remsons Industries Ltd Summary

Remsons Industries Limited (RIL) was incorporated in May 71, earlier known as Remsons Cables, and went public in 1986. It was promoted by Vishwa Prakash Harlalka and his family. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Auto Control Cables and Gear Shift Mechanisms with Push Pull Cables. It is one of the major suppliers to the Automobile Manufacturers like Tata Motors, Hero Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Piaggio, General Motors India, TVS Suzuki etc.RIL manufactures control cables for the automobile and general engineering industries and for two-wheelers. It also makes brake liners and brake shoes, Gear Shifters for automobiles. Manufacturing operations are carried out in Bombay, Daman, Pune and Gurgaon. It has developed its own in-house technology. It introduced friction-free control cables in India. The companys products are exported to US, Europe, the UK, Holland, Egypt, New Zealand and Srilanka. The promoters came out with an open offer for the sale of equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 in May 95 for re-deploying the proceeds to meet the cost of modernisation and expansion. RIL started a new unit at Pardi, Gujarat. Company has initiated measures for ISO 9002 Certification.In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of its auto control cables and auto brake shoes to 2,65,00,000 nos and 40,00,000 nos respectively.The company has designed and developed control cables for electric cars and is a supplier to Bangalore based Reva Electric Car Company Private Limited. In 2000-01 the company appointed Mr John Glover as its Technical Consultant. During 2001-02 the Components division has launched Gas Guard,a Gas leak detector,which is being accepted well in the market.During 2005-06, three companies namely Daman Auto Industries Limited, Rems Auto Engineers Limited and Remsons Auto Industries Private Limited were amalgamated with the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2005. The Company allotted 10,32,857 equity shares on 4 December, 2006 pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation. The New Equity Shares allotted upon the Scheme of Amalgamation got listed with The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) from November 2007.The Company shifted its two Mumbai Units to Daman in order to consolidate its operations and avail economies of scale by centralizing more units under one roof in 2008. It started a Joint Venture with M/s Orscheln Products LL.C., USA and a Company in the name and style of Orscheln Remsons Technologies Private Limited was incorporated on January 1, 2008.In 2010-11, a new Unit at Plot No 647/1A (Golden House) started operations from November 2010, modernization & expansion of another Unit at Plot No A2/3 & A2/4 (Diamond House) was also completed and resulting to this, the Unit became operational. The Company opened marketing and technical support office in USA and Europe in 2018-19. Magal Cables Ltd. UK, part of Arlington Group and the Companys first Global Production Unit was acquired in October, 2020. The Company incorporated one more Wholly Owned Subsidiary namely Remsons UK Ltd. on 10 November, 2020. However, the Company transferred and disposed of their entire holding in Remsons UK Ltd., UK on 9 March, 2021; consequently, the said Remsons UK Ltd. ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary.In 2022, it opened new state-of-the-art facility at Chakan, Pune.