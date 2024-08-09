iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Remsons Industries Ltd Dividend

142.95
(7.94%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Remsons Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 202413 Sep 2024-0.315Final
Recommended the payment of dividend of Rs. 1.50/- (One Rupee Fifty Paise only) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (15%) for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024. Disclosure with regards to Dividend We wish to inform you that the members of the Company in their Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29th March, 2024, approved the sub-division of equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each. The Company decided 5th July, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of issue of sub-divided shares, accordingly credited the sub-divided equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each into the demat accounts of shareholders, holding shares of said Record Date. However, inadvertently in our letter dated 28th May, 2024, giving outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on that date, inter alia, we informed the Stock Exchanges about recommendation of dividend of Rs. 1.50 (One Rupee Fifty Paise only) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (15%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 to the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. In this regard we submit that the dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 be read as of Re. 0.30 (Thirty Paise only) per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each (15%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Remsons Ind: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Remsons Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.