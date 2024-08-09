Recommended the payment of dividend of Rs. 1.50/- (One Rupee Fifty Paise only) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (15%) for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024. Disclosure with regards to Dividend We wish to inform you that the members of the Company in their Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29th March, 2024, approved the sub-division of equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each. The Company decided 5th July, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of issue of sub-divided shares, accordingly credited the sub-divided equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each into the demat accounts of shareholders, holding shares of said Record Date. However, inadvertently in our letter dated 28th May, 2024, giving outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on that date, inter alia, we informed the Stock Exchanges about recommendation of dividend of Rs. 1.50 (One Rupee Fifty Paise only) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (15%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 to the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. In this regard we submit that the dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 be read as of Re. 0.30 (Thirty Paise only) per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each (15%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)