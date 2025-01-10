To

The Members of REMSONS INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of REMSONS INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its net profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Response To Key Audit Matter 1 Provision for slow moving and non moving inventories Our procedures included discussion with the management on the control on the data and its effectiveness. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: The company carries a sizeable portion of inventory which is a material portion of the total assets of the company. The management has the process of identifying the slow moving and non-moving inventories. This estimate has inherent uncertainty as it involves estimation/ judgment on the part of the management. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to identifying the slow moving and non-moving items and tested the controls pertaining to the same. Reviewed the age-wise inventory reports and movement of inventory and production of items in which such inventories are being used. Discussed with the operating personnel about the alternate use of such items. Reviewed the net realizable value of such non -moving and slow-moving items. Performed analytical procedures and test of details for reasonableness of the provisions.

Other Information The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys management and the Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, the financial performance, the changes in equity and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accountingunlessmanagementeitherintendstoliquidatetheCompany or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements (Refer Note. 33(a) to the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements). ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivatives contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: ? ?directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or ? ?provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: ? ?directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or ? ?provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement. V. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. VI. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. However, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log in any direct data changes for accounting software used for maintaining books of accounts relating to payroll. For Kanu Doshi Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN. No. 104746W/W100096 Kunal Vakharia Partner Place: Mumbai Membership no. 148916 Date: 28th May 2024 UDIN: 24148916BKCQOC6356 Annexure A to the Auditors Report Referred to in paragraph 2 of ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Report of even date on the accounts of REMSONS INDUSTRIES LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2024 i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets. (b) The fixed assets of the company are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the management during the year and discrepancies noticed between the book records and the physical inventories were not material and have been properly dealt with in the accounts. (c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. (e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) During the year, the inventories have been physically verified by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. Discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories and the book records have been appropriately dealt with by the management and the identified discrepancies were not more than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory. (b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company. iii. (a) The Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year. However, the company had advanced a loan to its subsidiary amounting to H 368.53 lakhs. (b) The terms and conditions of granting of such loan is not prejudicial to the interest of the company. (c) The aforesaid loans are repayable on demand and the parties are regular in payment of interest as applicable. (d) In respect of loans, there is no overdue amount outstanding for more than ninety day. (e) Since the aforesaid loans are repayable on demand, subclause (e) of clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable. (f) Out of the aforesaid loans, the Company had outstanding balance of H 368.53 lakhs pertaining to a company covered under Section 2 clause (76) of the Companies Act 2013. v. The Company has complied with provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made and loans given. Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable as there were no such loans, securities or guarantees provided during the year. vi. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified and therefore clause 3(v) is not applicable. vii. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records for the company under sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(vii) of the Order is not applicable. viii. (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, Goods & Service Tax and any other material statutory dues applicable to it and there were no arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) As informed to us, there were no disputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, GST, Custom Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears, as at March 31, 2024; except the statutory dues aggregating to H 534.16 lakhs pending before the appropriate authorities as under-

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Forum where the dues is pending J In Lakhs 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income tax (appeals) AY 20-21 45.90 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income tax (appeals) AY 21-22 488.26 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income tax (appeals) AY 22-23 0.45