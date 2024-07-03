Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹720
Prev. Close₹717.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹196.21
Day's High₹720.95
Day's Low₹672.05
52 Week's High₹867
52 Week's Low₹521
Book Value₹292.87
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,526.49
P/E22.6
EPS31.78
Divi. Yield1.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.31
11.31
11.31
11.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
611.95
549.03
482.3
438.89
Net Worth
623.26
560.34
493.61
450.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
481.23
478.8
452.38
351.08
yoy growth (%)
0.5
5.84
28.85
4.52
Raw materials
-324.93
-314.6
-297.12
-234.41
As % of sales
67.52
65.7
65.68
66.77
Employee costs
-66.14
-60.4
-51.63
-43.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
51.67
72.08
70.83
47.08
Depreciation
-10.34
-9.4
-5.97
-4.16
Tax paid
-10.97
-16.88
-20.74
-14.68
Working capital
7.11
29.87
23.91
-22.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.5
5.84
28.85
4.52
Op profit growth
-18.49
-11.77
70.79
6.13
EBIT growth
-28.1
2.44
50.41
13.69
Net profit growth
-26.27
10.19
54.62
5.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
724.08
656.25
566.27
481.23
478.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
724.08
656.25
566.27
481.23
478.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.87
22.56
25.29
16.17
26.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
T K Balaji
Managing Director
Arvind Balaji
Independent Director
Anant Jaivant Talaulicar
Non Executive Director
PRIYAMVADA BALAJI
Independent Director
Heramb R Hajarnavis
Independent Director
Gangapriya Chakraverti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Logitha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
India Nippon Electricals Ltd (INEL), established in 1985 is a leading manufacturer of Ignition Systems for auto industry with special focus on two-wheeler industry in technical collaboration with Mahle Electric Drives Japan Corporation, Japan. In addition to the support from the collaborators, the Company has a developed Research & Development centre recognised by DSIR,Govt of India. The Company has three manufacturing facilities in India and supplies to domestic as well as overseas markets.The Company is into manufactures vital electronic ignition systems for two-wheelers, Portable Gensets and three wheelers. The vital electronic ignition parts manufactured by INEL includes Flywheel Magnetos, Capacitor Discharge Ignition(CDI) units, Ignition Coils, Integral Units and Regulators/Rectifiers. The company has three manufacturing facilities one each in Tamilnadu(Hosur), Pondicherry, and Haryana(Rewari Dist). The company set up a plant at Pondicherry for producing ignition systems for diesel version of three-wheelers. The Pondicherry plant has commenced commercial production in 1998. The company which started with an one cliente has now supplies to all two-wheeler, three-wheeler and Portable Genset manufactureres in India.The company signed an agreement with collaborator Kokusan Denki Company, Japan, for introducing Digital Ignition on a new vehicle contemplated shortly for introduction by one of the major customer. The companys thrust to R&D efforts to design and develop products
The India Nippon Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹674.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Nippon Electricals Ltd is ₹1526.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Nippon Electricals Ltd is 22.6 and 2.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Nippon Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Nippon Electricals Ltd is ₹521 and ₹867 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Nippon Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.42%, 3 Years at 24.11%, 1 Year at 36.32%, 6 Month at -12.42%, 3 Month at -3.91% and 1 Month at 0.17%.
