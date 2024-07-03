Summary

India Nippon Electricals Ltd (INEL), established in 1985 is a leading manufacturer of Ignition Systems for auto industry with special focus on two-wheeler industry in technical collaboration with Mahle Electric Drives Japan Corporation, Japan. In addition to the support from the collaborators, the Company has a developed Research & Development centre recognised by DSIR,Govt of India. The Company has three manufacturing facilities in India and supplies to domestic as well as overseas markets.The Company is into manufactures vital electronic ignition systems for two-wheelers, Portable Gensets and three wheelers. The vital electronic ignition parts manufactured by INEL includes Flywheel Magnetos, Capacitor Discharge Ignition(CDI) units, Ignition Coils, Integral Units and Regulators/Rectifiers. The company has three manufacturing facilities one each in Tamilnadu(Hosur), Pondicherry, and Haryana(Rewari Dist). The company set up a plant at Pondicherry for producing ignition systems for diesel version of three-wheelers. The Pondicherry plant has commenced commercial production in 1998. The company which started with an one cliente has now supplies to all two-wheeler, three-wheeler and Portable Genset manufactureres in India.The company signed an agreement with collaborator Kokusan Denki Company, Japan, for introducing Digital Ignition on a new vehicle contemplated shortly for introduction by one of the major customer. The companys thrust to R&D efforts to design and develop products

