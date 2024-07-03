iifl-logo-icon 1
India Nippon Electricals Ltd Share Price

674.8
(-5.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open720
  • Day's High720.95
  • 52 Wk High867
  • Prev. Close717.25
  • Day's Low672.05
  • 52 Wk Low 521
  • Turnover (lac)196.21
  • P/E22.6
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value292.87
  • EPS31.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,526.49
  • Div. Yield1.43
No Records Found

India Nippon Electricals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

720

Prev. Close

717.25

Turnover(Lac.)

196.21

Day's High

720.95

Day's Low

672.05

52 Week's High

867

52 Week's Low

521

Book Value

292.87

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,526.49

P/E

22.6

EPS

31.78

Divi. Yield

1.43

India Nippon Electricals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10.25

Record Date: 23 Feb, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

India Nippon Electricals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

India Nippon Electricals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 29.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Nippon Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.31

11.31

11.31

11.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

611.95

549.03

482.3

438.89

Net Worth

623.26

560.34

493.61

450.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

481.23

478.8

452.38

351.08

yoy growth (%)

0.5

5.84

28.85

4.52

Raw materials

-324.93

-314.6

-297.12

-234.41

As % of sales

67.52

65.7

65.68

66.77

Employee costs

-66.14

-60.4

-51.63

-43.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

51.67

72.08

70.83

47.08

Depreciation

-10.34

-9.4

-5.97

-4.16

Tax paid

-10.97

-16.88

-20.74

-14.68

Working capital

7.11

29.87

23.91

-22.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.5

5.84

28.85

4.52

Op profit growth

-18.49

-11.77

70.79

6.13

EBIT growth

-28.1

2.44

50.41

13.69

Net profit growth

-26.27

10.19

54.62

5.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

724.08

656.25

566.27

481.23

478.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

724.08

656.25

566.27

481.23

478.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.87

22.56

25.29

16.17

26.29

India Nippon Electricals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Nippon Electricals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

T K Balaji

Managing Director

Arvind Balaji

Independent Director

Anant Jaivant Talaulicar

Non Executive Director

PRIYAMVADA BALAJI

Independent Director

Heramb R Hajarnavis

Independent Director

Gangapriya Chakraverti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Logitha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Nippon Electricals Ltd

Summary

India Nippon Electricals Ltd (INEL), established in 1985 is a leading manufacturer of Ignition Systems for auto industry with special focus on two-wheeler industry in technical collaboration with Mahle Electric Drives Japan Corporation, Japan. In addition to the support from the collaborators, the Company has a developed Research & Development centre recognised by DSIR,Govt of India. The Company has three manufacturing facilities in India and supplies to domestic as well as overseas markets.The Company is into manufactures vital electronic ignition systems for two-wheelers, Portable Gensets and three wheelers. The vital electronic ignition parts manufactured by INEL includes Flywheel Magnetos, Capacitor Discharge Ignition(CDI) units, Ignition Coils, Integral Units and Regulators/Rectifiers. The company has three manufacturing facilities one each in Tamilnadu(Hosur), Pondicherry, and Haryana(Rewari Dist). The company set up a plant at Pondicherry for producing ignition systems for diesel version of three-wheelers. The Pondicherry plant has commenced commercial production in 1998. The company which started with an one cliente has now supplies to all two-wheeler, three-wheeler and Portable Genset manufactureres in India.The company signed an agreement with collaborator Kokusan Denki Company, Japan, for introducing Digital Ignition on a new vehicle contemplated shortly for introduction by one of the major customer. The companys thrust to R&D efforts to design and develop products
Company FAQs

What is the India Nippon Electricals Ltd share price today?

The India Nippon Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹674.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Nippon Electricals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Nippon Electricals Ltd is ₹1526.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Nippon Electricals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Nippon Electricals Ltd is 22.6 and 2.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Nippon Electricals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Nippon Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Nippon Electricals Ltd is ₹521 and ₹867 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Nippon Electricals Ltd?

India Nippon Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.42%, 3 Years at 24.11%, 1 Year at 36.32%, 6 Month at -12.42%, 3 Month at -3.91% and 1 Month at 0.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Nippon Electricals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Nippon Electricals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.37 %
Institutions - 0.21 %
Public - 29.42 %

