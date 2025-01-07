Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
481.23
478.8
452.38
351.08
yoy growth (%)
0.5
5.84
28.85
4.52
Raw materials
-324.93
-314.6
-297.12
-234.41
As % of sales
67.52
65.7
65.68
66.77
Employee costs
-66.14
-60.4
-51.63
-43.39
As % of sales
13.74
12.61
11.41
12.36
Other costs
-43.77
-46.89
-39.11
-35.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.09
9.79
8.64
10.11
Operating profit
46.38
56.91
64.51
37.77
OPM
9.63
11.88
14.26
10.75
Depreciation
-10.34
-9.4
-5.97
-4.16
Interest expense
-0.56
-0.55
-0.07
-0.05
Other income
16.19
25.13
12.37
13.54
Profit before tax
51.67
72.08
70.83
47.08
Taxes
-10.97
-16.88
-20.74
-14.68
Tax rate
-21.23
-23.42
-29.28
-31.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
40.69
55.2
50.09
32.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
40.69
55.2
50.09
32.39
yoy growth (%)
-26.27
10.19
54.62
5.92
NPM
8.45
11.52
11.07
9.22
