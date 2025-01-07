iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Nippon Electricals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

680.8
(0.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Nippon Electricals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

481.23

478.8

452.38

351.08

yoy growth (%)

0.5

5.84

28.85

4.52

Raw materials

-324.93

-314.6

-297.12

-234.41

As % of sales

67.52

65.7

65.68

66.77

Employee costs

-66.14

-60.4

-51.63

-43.39

As % of sales

13.74

12.61

11.41

12.36

Other costs

-43.77

-46.89

-39.11

-35.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.09

9.79

8.64

10.11

Operating profit

46.38

56.91

64.51

37.77

OPM

9.63

11.88

14.26

10.75

Depreciation

-10.34

-9.4

-5.97

-4.16

Interest expense

-0.56

-0.55

-0.07

-0.05

Other income

16.19

25.13

12.37

13.54

Profit before tax

51.67

72.08

70.83

47.08

Taxes

-10.97

-16.88

-20.74

-14.68

Tax rate

-21.23

-23.42

-29.28

-31.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

40.69

55.2

50.09

32.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

40.69

55.2

50.09

32.39

yoy growth (%)

-26.27

10.19

54.62

5.92

NPM

8.45

11.52

11.07

9.22

India Nipp.Elec. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR India Nippon Electricals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.