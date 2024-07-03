India Nippon Electricals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
528.4
498.28
417.04
331.17
366.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
528.4
498.28
417.04
331.17
366.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.56
14.76
10.42
11.99
19.66
Total Income
544.96
513.04
427.46
343.16
386.21
Total Expenditure
483.62
457.51
379.6
302.13
320.93
PBIDT
61.34
55.53
47.86
41.03
65.28
Interest
0.3
0.33
0.38
0.43
0.41
PBDT
61.04
55.2
47.48
40.6
64.87
Depreciation
11.27
10.81
9.19
7.57
6.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.49
10.04
7.91
6.6
15.72
Deferred Tax
0.4
0.33
-0.67
0.41
-0.22
Reported Profit After Tax
38.88
34.02
31.05
26.02
42.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
38.88
34.02
31.05
26.02
42.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
38.88
34.02
31.05
26.02
42.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.19
15.04
13.72
11.5
18.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
205
185
125
0
0
Equity
11.31
11.31
11.31
11.31
11.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.6
11.14
11.47
12.38
17.8
PBDTM(%)
11.55
11.07
11.38
12.25
17.69
PATM(%)
7.35
6.82
7.44
7.85
11.62
