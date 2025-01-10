India Nippon Electricals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.31
11.31
11.31
11.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
611.95
549.03
482.3
438.89
Net Worth
623.26
560.34
493.61
450.2
Minority Interest
Debt
2.94
3.65
3.91
4.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
41.18
32.14
25.47
11.77
Total Liabilities
667.38
596.13
522.99
466.55
Fixed Assets
156.24
147.24
135.22
119.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
435.97
359.06
290.36
272.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.49
2.29
3.97
0
Networking Capital
56.87
68.76
80.53
48.8
Inventories
69.17
56.06
49.6
43.77
Inventory Days
33.19
Sundry Debtors
141.75
119.47
118.06
109.4
Debtor Days
82.97
Other Current Assets
19.1
17.14
23.36
21.2
Sundry Creditors
-138.21
-95.51
-90.07
-92.08
Creditor Days
69.84
Other Current Liabilities
-34.94
-28.4
-20.42
-33.49
Cash
14.81
18.78
12.91
25.35
Total Assets
667.38
596.13
522.99
466.54
