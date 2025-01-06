India Nippon Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
51.67
72.08
70.83
47.08
Depreciation
-10.34
-9.4
-5.97
-4.16
Tax paid
-10.97
-16.88
-20.74
-14.68
Working capital
7.11
29.87
23.91
-22.47
Other operating items
Operating
37.46
75.66
68.03
5.75
Capital expenditure
19.79
33.95
12.81
11.53
Free cash flow
57.25
109.61
80.84
17.28
Equity raised
806.04
710.67
574.99
510.27
Investing
-1.2
32.98
26.7
38.15
Financing
9.69
5.11
0
0
Dividends paid
0
24.32
14.7
11.31
Net in cash
871.78
882.7
697.24
577.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.