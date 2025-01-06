iifl-logo-icon 1
India Nippon Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

674.8
(-5.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR India Nippon Electricals Ltd

India Nipp.Elec. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

51.67

72.08

70.83

47.08

Depreciation

-10.34

-9.4

-5.97

-4.16

Tax paid

-10.97

-16.88

-20.74

-14.68

Working capital

7.11

29.87

23.91

-22.47

Other operating items

Operating

37.46

75.66

68.03

5.75

Capital expenditure

19.79

33.95

12.81

11.53

Free cash flow

57.25

109.61

80.84

17.28

Equity raised

806.04

710.67

574.99

510.27

Investing

-1.2

32.98

26.7

38.15

Financing

9.69

5.11

0

0

Dividends paid

0

24.32

14.7

11.31

Net in cash

871.78

882.7

697.24

577.02

