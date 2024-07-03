India Nippon Electricals Ltd Summary

India Nippon Electricals Ltd (INEL), established in 1985 is a leading manufacturer of Ignition Systems for auto industry with special focus on two-wheeler industry in technical collaboration with Mahle Electric Drives Japan Corporation, Japan. In addition to the support from the collaborators, the Company has a developed Research & Development centre recognised by DSIR,Govt of India. The Company has three manufacturing facilities in India and supplies to domestic as well as overseas markets.The Company is into manufactures vital electronic ignition systems for two-wheelers, Portable Gensets and three wheelers. The vital electronic ignition parts manufactured by INEL includes Flywheel Magnetos, Capacitor Discharge Ignition(CDI) units, Ignition Coils, Integral Units and Regulators/Rectifiers. The company has three manufacturing facilities one each in Tamilnadu(Hosur), Pondicherry, and Haryana(Rewari Dist). The company set up a plant at Pondicherry for producing ignition systems for diesel version of three-wheelers. The Pondicherry plant has commenced commercial production in 1998. The company which started with an one cliente has now supplies to all two-wheeler, three-wheeler and Portable Genset manufactureres in India.The company signed an agreement with collaborator Kokusan Denki Company, Japan, for introducing Digital Ignition on a new vehicle contemplated shortly for introduction by one of the major customer. The companys thrust to R&D efforts to design and develop products indeginously start yielding fruits and the contribution of the indigenously designed and developed products to the topline of the company amount to 40%.It made an offer to buy-back 3,95,600 fully paid up equity shares at a price not exceeding Rs.230/- per equity share. The company has set up new facilities for the manufacture of flywheel magnetos at Rewari, Haryana to serve customers in North India. The company made a bonus issue of 3326680 shares at Rs.10 each in the ratio of 7 bonus shares for 10 shares held in the company. The company enhanced the capacity of Contact Breakers to 52,60,000 No in 2002-03.The company commercialised new business of EGR controller and Throttle Position Sensor for a Diesel Engine manufacturer for Three wheeler and small commercial vehicle application in 2016-17. Kolhapur unit commenced its operations in 2017. During 2018, the Company introduced BSIV products and also a few electronic products.During 2019-20, the Company disposed off its investment in Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Private Limited (SSREPL) to Lucas TVS Limited. SSREPL shares were valued at Rs. 1.09 per share and the Board approved the sale of 1,80,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each held by the Company in SSREPL, constituting 40% of the paid-up equity share capital of SSREPL to Lucas TVS Limited on 27th March, 2020. Consequently, the Company became subsidiary of Lucas India Services with effect from 30 March, 2022.In 2022-23, Lucas Indian Service Ltd (LIS) acquired 14,14,786 equity shares from Mahle Electric Drives Japan Corporation (MEDJ) and 30,00,000 equity shares from Mahle Holding India Private Limited (MHIPL) stake and upon the said acquisition, LIS shareholding increased to 70.32% effective on June 19, 2023. As a result, the Company became a subsidiary of Lucas India Service Limited with effect from 30th March, 2022.In 2024, Company has commenced the supply of FWM (Flywheel Magneto) systems for premium model export bikes. Furthermore, it started exporting DC-DC converters, marking another step forward in expanding the global reach.