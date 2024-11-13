|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Intimation of appointment of Secretarial Auditors for FY 2024-25 Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with the report of the Auditors thereon. Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Intimation of Re-appointment of Cost auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) & (e) of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13th February 2024 inter alia. 1. To consider the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors for the above-mentioned period and 2. To consider and declare an interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. To fix the record date for payment of interim dividend. Declaration of Interim Dividend - Rs. 10.25 per equity share of Rs 5 each Board approved the Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24. Un-audited Financial Results for 31.12.2023_ Standalone and Consolidated attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated 13.02.2024)
