Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Intimation of appointment of Secretarial Auditors for FY 2024-25 Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with the report of the Auditors thereon. Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Intimation of Re-appointment of Cost auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024