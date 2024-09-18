39th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 18th September 2024 Summary of Proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 18th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024) Submission of Voting Results of the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company along with the Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)