SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹142.55
Prev. Close₹142.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹55.46
Day's High₹142.75
Day's Low₹142.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)397.99
P/E3.87
EPS36.89
Divi. Yield7.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.05
30.05
30.05
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
205.7
102.5
70.15
70.6
Net Worth
235.75
132.55
100.2
100.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,055.3
1,184
1,215.3
1,199.9
yoy growth (%)
-10.86
-2.57
1.28
-1.53
Raw materials
-696.8
-813.5
-810.8
-943.2
As % of sales
66.02
68.7
66.71
78.6
Employee costs
-188.7
-176.8
-167.2
-126
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-15.3
20.8
54
-55.8
Depreciation
-38.4
-36.3
-42.6
-38.9
Tax paid
-11.3
0
0
-0.5
Working capital
-16.3
41.8
-79.1
4.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.86
-2.57
1.28
-1.53
Op profit growth
-43.21
-43.66
-1,168.81
-71.47
EBIT growth
-96.01
-50.38
-279.01
-34.34
Net profit growth
-227.88
-61.48
-195.91
-539.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
ALOK MATHUR
Director
JIRO ITO
Casual Vacancy Director
KENICHI AYUKAWA
Alternate Director
IPPEI HANAKI
Director
JIRO EBIHARA
Managing Director
KAKUEI TAJIMA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Denso India Ltd
Summary
Denso India(formerly Nippondenso India), a Joint Subsidiary of three Japan companies Denso Corp., Asmo Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Corp. was incorporated in Nov.84 and is into manufacture of automotive electrical equipments. Its works is situated in Tehsil-Dadri (Uttar Pradesh).DIL automotive electrical equipments product range includes alternators, generators, wiper motors and other auto-electricals. It came out with its maiden issue in Jan.86. Denso Corp. Japan(Formerly Nippondenso, Japan) raised its stake to 37.90% from 26% and Sumitomo Corp, Japan and Maruti Udyog has also picked 9.5% stake each. The Denso Corp. has also assumed the effective management of DIL in April 1993 and helped DIL to turnaround.DIL has undertaken an modernisation and indigenisation project at a cost of Rs.37 Crore in 1995-96. The company has also invested Rs.7.5 Crore for land in Gurgaon, Haryana for expansion plans which was completed in the same year. The total investment was financed by rights issue of shares.During 1997-98, a new company named Denso Haryana Pvt. Ltd was formed and has acquired the 25 acres of land located in gurgaon. DIL also received ISO 9002 certification from Underwriters Laboratories Inc., U.S.A.DIL has completed an Rs.70 Crore expansion programme(Capacity Doubled) in the year 2000 which was part funded by an Rs.39 Crore rights issue to the promoters of the company in the third quarter of 1999-2000. DIL has also moped up Rs.18 crores through an rights issue in 1997.
