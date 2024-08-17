iifl-logo-icon 1
Denso India Ltd Share Price

142.75
(0.32%)
Oct 28, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Denso India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

142.55

Prev. Close

142.3

Turnover(Lac.)

55.46

Day's High

142.75

Day's Low

142.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

397.99

P/E

3.87

EPS

36.89

Divi. Yield

7.78

Denso India Ltd Corporate Action

Denso India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Denso India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 AM
Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.19%

Foreign: 63.19%

Indian: 10.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 26.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Denso India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.05

30.05

30.05

30

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

205.7

102.5

70.15

70.6

Net Worth

235.75

132.55

100.2

100.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2014

Revenue

1,055.3

1,184

1,215.3

1,199.9

yoy growth (%)

-10.86

-2.57

1.28

-1.53

Raw materials

-696.8

-813.5

-810.8

-943.2

As % of sales

66.02

68.7

66.71

78.6

Employee costs

-188.7

-176.8

-167.2

-126

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-15.3

20.8

54

-55.8

Depreciation

-38.4

-36.3

-42.6

-38.9

Tax paid

-11.3

0

0

-0.5

Working capital

-16.3

41.8

-79.1

4.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.86

-2.57

1.28

-1.53

Op profit growth

-43.21

-43.66

-1,168.81

-71.47

EBIT growth

-96.01

-50.38

-279.01

-34.34

Net profit growth

-227.88

-61.48

-195.91

-539.84

Denso India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Denso India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

ALOK MATHUR

Director

JIRO ITO

Casual Vacancy Director

KENICHI AYUKAWA

Alternate Director

IPPEI HANAKI

Director

JIRO EBIHARA

Managing Director

KAKUEI TAJIMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Denso India Ltd

Summary

Denso India(formerly Nippondenso India), a Joint Subsidiary of three Japan companies Denso Corp., Asmo Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Corp. was incorporated in Nov.84 and is into manufacture of automotive electrical equipments. Its works is situated in Tehsil-Dadri (Uttar Pradesh).DIL automotive electrical equipments product range includes alternators, generators, wiper motors and other auto-electricals. It came out with its maiden issue in Jan.86. Denso Corp. Japan(Formerly Nippondenso, Japan) raised its stake to 37.90% from 26% and Sumitomo Corp, Japan and Maruti Udyog has also picked 9.5% stake each. The Denso Corp. has also assumed the effective management of DIL in April 1993 and helped DIL to turnaround.DIL has undertaken an modernisation and indigenisation project at a cost of Rs.37 Crore in 1995-96. The company has also invested Rs.7.5 Crore for land in Gurgaon, Haryana for expansion plans which was completed in the same year. The total investment was financed by rights issue of shares.During 1997-98, a new company named Denso Haryana Pvt. Ltd was formed and has acquired the 25 acres of land located in gurgaon. DIL also received ISO 9002 certification from Underwriters Laboratories Inc., U.S.A.DIL has completed an Rs.70 Crore expansion programme(Capacity Doubled) in the year 2000 which was part funded by an Rs.39 Crore rights issue to the promoters of the company in the third quarter of 1999-2000. DIL has also moped up Rs.18 crores through an rights issue in 1997.
