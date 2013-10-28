Denso India Ltd Management Discussions

Denso India Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
DENSO INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The year under review was not only a difficult year for the Company, it was
a challenging year for the Indian economy as well. The Indian economy
substantially slowed down during 2011-12, as compared to the previous year.
Overall GDP growth rate dropped from 8.4% in 2010-11 to 6.5% for the year
2011-12. The growth rate which had dropped down to 6.7% in 2008-09 was
expected to rebound and be around 9% or more during 2011-12. However,
contrary to expectation, with every passing month in 2011, it became more
and more evident that the rate of growth was on the decline. Index of
Industrial Production (IIP) growth declined from 8.2% in 2010-11 to 2.8% in
2011-12. Growth rate of eight core industries declined from 6.6% during
2010-11 to 4.4% in 2011-12.
Diverse factors lead to this unforeseen down turn. The global factors like
the Euro zone crisis, recession in Europe, sluggish growth rate in
industrialized nations like USA, stagnation in Japan, political crisis in
the Middle East also contributed to the slowdown. Such drastic reversal
from the upward swing to global melt down and consequent weakening of India
economy led to a general negative outlook and depressed market sentiments.
During 2011-12 the Rupee depreciated by over 14% against the US$, 13%
against the Sterling Pound, 8% against the Euro and 15% against the
Japanese Yen. The cascading effect of Rupee depreciation was sorely felt on
the already high imported commodity prices. The Indian markets also saw a
large decline in the in-flow of funds from the Foreign Institutional
Investors partly due to the concerns over the longer term impact of higher
current account deficits and partly due to risk aversion to invest in
volatile markets. The flight of capital by foreign investors was also
influenced by the melt down in Europe. Sovereign debt problem of euro area
weighs heavily on global recovery. Concern about sustainable solution to
the sovereign debt problem and vulnerability of the banking sector still
persist. Heightened risk aversion and the resultant slowing of capital
flows will have a significant adverse impact on emerging and developing
economies including India.
Spiraling oil prices, high inflation, rising interest rates severely
dampened business sentiments thereby contributed to the slowdown. The year
2011-12 started with 9.7% inflation which touched double digits in
September 2011 and thereafter declined to 7.7% in March 2012. The major
factors contributing to such inflation were high prices of vegetables,
eggs, meat and fish due to change in dietary pattern of rural households,
increasing global commodity prices leading to higher cost of production and
continuous high prices of crude oil.
OPERATIONS:
The factors which led to general negative outlook and depressed market
sentiments affected the Company adversely. The margins of the Company
remained under severe pressure during the year due to rising input costs,
adverse foreign exchange scenario and weakening rupee, disturbances and
labour unrest with major customers, fluctuating economic growth and fierce
competition causing a loss of Rs. 722 million after tax.
The margins and profits are under pressure not only in the Company but the
situation is more or less same with competitors and other Auto components
supplier as well. Same is the scene with car manufacturers. The end
customers are continuously demanding better features, higher specifications
at lower cost in the new cars and in new models of the present cars. The
margins are therefore under pressure with car manufacturers also. The car
manufacturers in turn pass on this pressure to the components suppliers.
The problem was worst confounded due to labour unrest at Manesar plat of
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), which is our biggest customer. This
severely disturbed production schedule of the Company putting inventory and
imports out of sync with production. The Company faced challenges of
erratic demand due to fluctuating economic scenario affecting growth in
automobile sector during the year. It was therefore necessary to import
more material & components and carry higher inventory to ensure 100%
committed supply to the customers. This was necessary to retain market
share. Even though these put pressure on profit margins and enhance working
capital exposure, nevertheless are imperative to retain market share and
customer confidence.
The auto components industry is facing the pressure of erratic economic
growth. With the increase in competition, this pressure is likely to
increase further in the coming years. The Company is therefore aiming to
bring in more efficient, cost effective and newer technology products where
price realization could be better.
FACTORY AT HARIDWAR
Your Company had established a factory at Haridwar in year 2009, mainly to
cater to the needs of M/s Hero MotoCorp Ltd. plant at Haridwar as well as
to avail tax incentives being offered by the Government of Uttarakhand. The
Companys factory at Haridwar is fully operational and performing
satisfactorily. M/s Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (previously Honda Honda Motors Ltd.)
is witnessing positive growth and has sold 6.2 million two wheelers in
2011-12 up from 5.4 million vehicles sold in previous year. This trend
augur well for Haridwar factory of your Company.
NEW FACTORY AT BANGALORE
Your Company will set up a new factory at Bangalore during 2012-13. This
proposed factory at Bangalore will cater to the requirements of two
wheelers manufacturers in southern India and mainly supply to Honda
Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) which is one of the main
customers for two wheelers products of the Company. HMSI plans to put two
plants in South. To secure HMSI growing business in South, in the presence
of strong competition, the company has decided to establish this new
factory. The Company is in process of taking suitable premises on lease at
Bangalore to set up the Factory.
SMALL MOTOR BUSINESS
Pursuant to the Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders of the
Company in terms of the provisions of Section 293(1)(a), of the Companies
Act, 1956, under postal ballot system, the Company has sold Small Motor
Business i.e Front/Rear Wiper, Power Window Motors, Blower Motors, Electric
Fan Motors and Engine Cooling Modules to DENSO Haryana Private Limited, a
DENSO group company, on a going concern basis, by way of slump sale. The
consideration for the sale on a slump sale basis is Rs. 1,477 million, out
of which 90% amount i.e. Rs. 1,329 million has been received on signing the
agreement and balance 10% will be received on closing date, along with the
adjustments on account of changes in working capital position and
additional capital investment, relatable to Small Motor Business up to the
closing date, which is scheduled to be in October 2012.
The Companys Electrical Parts Business for four wheeler segment i.e
Alternator and Starter and Electrical Parts Business for two wheeler
segment i.e GDI and Magneto hold the key to growth and profitability in
future. Alternator/Starter (in case of four wheelers) and GDI/Magneto (in
case of two-wheelers) businesses constitute the core businesses of the
Company since they contribute to vehicle engine performance by optimizing
fuel cost and reducing emissions. With increased fuel costs and regulatory
drive towards reduction in emissions, and with the DENSOs inherent
strengths in technical innovation, these two businesses are expected to be
the growth engine for Companys success. Accordingly, the Company has
decided to focus and concentrate on these two businesses (i.e. Alternator/
Starter and GDI/ Magneto businesses). From an operational perspective also,
the transfer of Small Motor Business would improve capacities within the
existing manufacturing facility, which would be used for expansion and
growth of other two businesses.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
Though there are projections of good growth of the Indian car and two
wheelers market in the medium to long term based on growth in household
income of burgeoning middleclass in India, there are challenges also for
the industry. The market will be subject to economic cycles and its
sensitivity to fuel prices and interest rates, can cause huge fluctuations.
These growth prospects will lure more local and international players, the
competition will intensify and predictability of volumes and product mix
will be increasingly challenged.
The vehicle manufacturers expect component industry to improve scalability
and develop a reliable and robust manufacturing foundation for growth. To
deliver global levels of technology and quality products, the vehicle
manufacturers require their suppliers to be able to localize the systems or
components supplied by them. The balance will have to be imported and to
that extent vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers will be exposed
to foreign exchange movements and higher costs. The ability to localize
components and systems will open up vast opportunities for component
suppliers and to the extent the component suppliers depend on imports, they
will be exposed to ever increasing threat of exchange rate fluctuations.
The Company is making constant endeavors for localization of various parts
and components and identifying cost effective ways of manufacturing them
inhouse or through vendors.
The other threat or growth bottleneck to which component manufacturers are
exposed is in the area of human resources. Good talent is critical for
technology absorption, quality manufacturing and cost management. However
growth and emerging opportunities in other sectors of Indian economy is
making this vital resource scarcer day by day.
The prevalent governance slowdown caused by delayed response of the
Government machinery to the vital issues requiring immediate attention and
quick disposal remains an area of concern. Fiscal Deficit has continued to
expand and is estimated to cross 5.9% of GDP by analysts, contrary to
budget estimates of 4.6%. Continually high oil prices, the possibility of
having to import coal at higher-than estimated rates to meet the rising
power gap and the continuing subsidy burdens do not augur well for the
economy.
SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:
The Companys operating business is organized and managed according to the
nature of product, with single Primary Reportable Segment comprising of
manufacturing and supply of electrical automotive components.
OUTLOOK:
Market Survey and current trends indicate strong possibilities of high
growth rate in automotive market in coming years. However presently the
automobile industry is faced with the challenging times with uncertainties
on the demand side in coming months, which hopefully is only a short term
phenomenon. The total automobile market is expected to grow by double
digits annually for the next 5 years. India is emerging as a small car hub
in the Asia Pacific region. This is evident from the fact that almost all
the major international automobile manufacturers have registered their
presence in India and have started manufacturing small cars in this
country. These companies are either setting up or expanding their existing
manufacturing base not only to enter the domestic market but also for
exports. India is gradually becoming a major manufacturing base for export
of passenger cars as well as other utility vehicles. Recession in the
industrialized nations, stagnation in Japan and China and a relatively
large domestic market is making India a much more attractive destination.
It is forecast that by 2020 India would be one of the top five automobile
manufacturing countries in the world. These positive developments in the
automobile sector would augur well for the auto component industry and your
company.
Customer trends indicate that the local design & development as well as
expansion of production facilities is moving towards South & Mid West areas
of India. It is expected that fuel price parity shall see higher growth
rate in diesel based vehicles. The Competition will become intense and
adopt strategy of price differentiation to gain market share. Awareness and
regulation on fuel efficiency will become a big trend in India in the next
few years as it helps both the economy and the environment. The Company is
conscious of these developments and poised to take advantage of these
trends. Setting up a factory in Bangalore and decision to focus on
Alternator/ Starter (in case of four wheelers) and GDI/ Magneto (in case of
two-wheelers) businesses, which contribute to vehicle engine performance by
optimizing fuel cost and reducing emissions, are the steps in that
direction. The Company has chalked out mid term plan up to year 2015 and
has targeted CAGR of 21% in two businesses Alternator/ Starter as well as
GDI/ Magneto.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:
The Company has an adequate system of internal controls to ensure that
transaction are properly recorded, authorized and reported apart from
safeguarding Companys assets. Well-experienced Chartered Accountant firm
appointed by the Company for internal audit, reviews operations at all the
establishments of the Company. All significant internal audit observations
and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee. The
Audit Committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal
audit.
HUMAN RESOURCES:
Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the
commitment and dedication shown by the employees at all the areas of
operation of the Company. Various HR initiatives are taken to align the HR
policies to the growing requirements of the business. The Industrial
Relations remained cordial during the year. As on 31st March 2012 your
company had 1057 employees.
INSURANCE
All the assets of your Company including Plant & Machinery, Building,
Equipment, and Vehicles etc. have been adequately insured.
CAUTIONARY NOTE:
Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis section may
be forward looking and are stated as required by applicable laws and
regulations. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be
different from what the Directors envisage in terms of the future
performance and outlook.