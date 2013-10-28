Denso India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.05
30.05
30.05
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
205.7
102.5
70.15
70.6
Net Worth
235.75
132.55
100.2
100.6
Minority Interest
Debt
161
266.4
320.9
302.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
396.75
398.95
421.1
403.2
Fixed Assets
195.4
207.2
225.2
237
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
32.1
0
0
0
Networking Capital
163.65
182.05
162.1
149.2
Inventories
210.7
213.6
198.7
190.2
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
176.3
175.4
172.4
189
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
48
45.6
40.2
31.2
Sundry Creditors
-181.6
-172.6
-163.3
-165.6
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-89.75
-79.95
-85.9
-95.6
Cash
5.6
9.7
33.8
17
Total Assets
396.75
398.95
421.1
403.2
