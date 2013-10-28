iifl-logo-icon 1
Denso India Ltd Balance Sheet

142.75
(0.32%)
Oct 28, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.05

30.05

30.05

30

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

205.7

102.5

70.15

70.6

Net Worth

235.75

132.55

100.2

100.6

Minority Interest

Debt

161

266.4

320.9

302.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

396.75

398.95

421.1

403.2

Fixed Assets

195.4

207.2

225.2

237

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

32.1

0

0

0

Networking Capital

163.65

182.05

162.1

149.2

Inventories

210.7

213.6

198.7

190.2

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

176.3

175.4

172.4

189

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

48

45.6

40.2

31.2

Sundry Creditors

-181.6

-172.6

-163.3

-165.6

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-89.75

-79.95

-85.9

-95.6

Cash

5.6

9.7

33.8

17

Total Assets

396.75

398.95

421.1

403.2

