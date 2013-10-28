Denso India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-15.3
20.8
54
-55.8
Depreciation
-38.4
-36.3
-42.6
-38.9
Tax paid
-11.3
0
0
-0.5
Working capital
-16.3
41.8
-79.1
4.39
Other operating items
Operating
-81.3
26.3
-67.7
-90.8
Capital expenditure
178.9
10.1
49.3
57.8
Free cash flow
97.6
36.4
-18.4
-32.99
Equity raised
153.4
111.8
69.7
244
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
508.4
345.2
401.5
487.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
759.4
493.4
452.8
698.5
