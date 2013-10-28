iifl-logo-icon 1
Denso India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

142.75
(0.32%)
Oct 28, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-15.3

20.8

54

-55.8

Depreciation

-38.4

-36.3

-42.6

-38.9

Tax paid

-11.3

0

0

-0.5

Working capital

-16.3

41.8

-79.1

4.39

Other operating items

Operating

-81.3

26.3

-67.7

-90.8

Capital expenditure

178.9

10.1

49.3

57.8

Free cash flow

97.6

36.4

-18.4

-32.99

Equity raised

153.4

111.8

69.7

244

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

508.4

345.2

401.5

487.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

759.4

493.4

452.8

698.5

