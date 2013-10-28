iifl-logo-icon 1
Denso India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

142.75
(0.32%)
Oct 28, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2014

Revenue

1,055.3

1,184

1,215.3

1,199.9

yoy growth (%)

-10.86

-2.57

1.28

-1.53

Raw materials

-696.8

-813.5

-810.8

-943.2

As % of sales

66.02

68.7

66.71

78.6

Employee costs

-188.7

-176.8

-167.2

-126

As % of sales

17.88

14.93

13.75

10.5

Other costs

-138

-137.7

-137.9

-140

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.07

11.63

11.34

11.66

Operating profit

31.8

56

99.4

-9.29

OPM

3.01

4.72

8.17

-0.77

Depreciation

-38.4

-36.3

-42.6

-38.9

Interest expense

-16.6

-11.8

-11.7

-19.1

Other income

7.9

12.9

8.9

11.5

Profit before tax

-15.3

20.8

54

-55.8

Taxes

-11.3

0

0

-0.5

Tax rate

73.85

0

0

0.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-26.6

20.8

54

-56.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-26.6

20.8

54

-56.3

yoy growth (%)

-227.88

-61.48

-195.91

-539.84

NPM

-2.52

1.75

4.44

-4.69

