|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,055.3
1,184
1,215.3
1,199.9
yoy growth (%)
-10.86
-2.57
1.28
-1.53
Raw materials
-696.8
-813.5
-810.8
-943.2
As % of sales
66.02
68.7
66.71
78.6
Employee costs
-188.7
-176.8
-167.2
-126
As % of sales
17.88
14.93
13.75
10.5
Other costs
-138
-137.7
-137.9
-140
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.07
11.63
11.34
11.66
Operating profit
31.8
56
99.4
-9.29
OPM
3.01
4.72
8.17
-0.77
Depreciation
-38.4
-36.3
-42.6
-38.9
Interest expense
-16.6
-11.8
-11.7
-19.1
Other income
7.9
12.9
8.9
11.5
Profit before tax
-15.3
20.8
54
-55.8
Taxes
-11.3
0
0
-0.5
Tax rate
73.85
0
0
0.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-26.6
20.8
54
-56.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-26.6
20.8
54
-56.3
yoy growth (%)
-227.88
-61.48
-195.91
-539.84
NPM
-2.52
1.75
4.44
-4.69
