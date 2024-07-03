Summary

PAE Ltd (Formerly known Premier Auto Electric Limited) was incorporated as wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier Automobiles Limited in July, 1950. The Company since incorporation, has been trading in automobile products, servicing cars and fitting air-conditioners in automobiles, after public issue in Feb 90 PAE ceased to be a subsidiary of PAL. It started operations as a representative of reputed foreign automobile /automobile component manufacturers and gradually expanded into service station activities. It expanded activities by adding a network of branches representing major auto ancillary manufacturers in India. Presently, the Company is in the business of sales and service of Lead Storage Batteries, Power Backup Systemsand Automotive parts.On Jun.93, PAE signed an MoU with Best & Cromption Engineering to purchase plant and machinery for automobiles and for know-how to manufacture starter motors and alternators and their parts. With the rights to use Becon brand for 30 months, it has the exclusive rights to market components for PAL-Peugeot cars in the domestic market. In 1996, Company issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1 equity for every 2 equity shares.Company has received ISO 9002 Certification from RWTUV, Germany. This is first time in the country that the Certificate has been awarded to a Auto Spare Parts marketing and distribution company. Company has done fitment of CNG kits in 457 Cars & Taxies which is an attempt towards pollution control and fuel economy. PAEL c

Read More