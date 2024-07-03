iifl-logo-icon 1
PAE Ltd Share Price

7.05
(9.30%)
Apr 8, 2022|03:26:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.85
  • Day's High7.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close6.45
  • Day's Low6.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-27.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

PAE Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

6.85

Prev. Close

6.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1.98

Day's High

7.05

Day's Low

6.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-27.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

PAE Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2023

29 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

PAE Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

PAE Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:32 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 47.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PAE Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.42

10.42

10.42

10.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-38.01

-42.21

-54.39

-48.95

Net Worth

-27.59

-31.79

-43.97

-38.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.01

0.33

0.47

yoy growth (%)

-100

-96.23

-29.87

-96.39

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

-1.54

As % of sales

0

0

4.48

325.23

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.38

-0.95

-2.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.85

-6.9

-0.98

-5.21

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.06

-0.07

-0.24

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.76

0.17

-0.07

-0.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-96.23

-29.87

-96.39

Op profit growth

-39.94

-56.94

-50.01

-41.34

EBIT growth

-91.78

-275.23

-115.93

-54.91

Net profit growth

-322.98

431.75

-80.34

-86.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0.1

0.41

14.43

79.89

92.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.1

0.41

14.43

79.89

92.79

Other Operating Income

0

0.22

1.47

2.04

2

Other Income

2.02

7.98

0.45

2.59

1.07

PAE Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PAE Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Pritam A Doshi

Non Executive Director

Priyadarshani Arvind Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipen Yashwantkumar Jhaveri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anoop Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PAE Ltd

Summary

Summary

PAE Ltd (Formerly known Premier Auto Electric Limited) was incorporated as wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier Automobiles Limited in July, 1950. The Company since incorporation, has been trading in automobile products, servicing cars and fitting air-conditioners in automobiles, after public issue in Feb 90 PAE ceased to be a subsidiary of PAL. It started operations as a representative of reputed foreign automobile /automobile component manufacturers and gradually expanded into service station activities. It expanded activities by adding a network of branches representing major auto ancillary manufacturers in India. Presently, the Company is in the business of sales and service of Lead Storage Batteries, Power Backup Systemsand Automotive parts.On Jun.93, PAE signed an MoU with Best & Cromption Engineering to purchase plant and machinery for automobiles and for know-how to manufacture starter motors and alternators and their parts. With the rights to use Becon brand for 30 months, it has the exclusive rights to market components for PAL-Peugeot cars in the domestic market. In 1996, Company issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1 equity for every 2 equity shares.Company has received ISO 9002 Certification from RWTUV, Germany. This is first time in the country that the Certificate has been awarded to a Auto Spare Parts marketing and distribution company. Company has done fitment of CNG kits in 457 Cars & Taxies which is an attempt towards pollution control and fuel economy. PAEL c
Company FAQs

What is the PAE Ltd share price today?

The PAE Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of PAE Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PAE Ltd is ₹7.35 Cr. as of 08 Apr ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of PAE Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PAE Ltd is 0 and -0.19 as of 08 Apr ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PAE Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PAE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PAE Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Apr ‘22

What is the CAGR of PAE Ltd?

PAE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.49%, 3 Years at 46.33%, 1 Year at -32.86%, 6 Month at 0.71%, 3 Month at 14.63% and 1 Month at 22.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PAE Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PAE Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

