SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹6.85
Prev. Close₹6.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.98
Day's High₹7.05
Day's Low₹6.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-27.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.42
10.42
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.01
-42.21
-54.39
-48.95
Net Worth
-27.59
-31.79
-43.97
-38.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.01
0.33
0.47
yoy growth (%)
-100
-96.23
-29.87
-96.39
Raw materials
0
0
-0.01
-1.54
As % of sales
0
0
4.48
325.23
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.38
-0.95
-2.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.85
-6.9
-0.98
-5.21
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.06
-0.07
-0.24
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.76
0.17
-0.07
-0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-96.23
-29.87
-96.39
Op profit growth
-39.94
-56.94
-50.01
-41.34
EBIT growth
-91.78
-275.23
-115.93
-54.91
Net profit growth
-322.98
431.75
-80.34
-86.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0.1
0.41
14.43
79.89
92.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.1
0.41
14.43
79.89
92.79
Other Operating Income
0
0.22
1.47
2.04
2
Other Income
2.02
7.98
0.45
2.59
1.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Pritam A Doshi
Non Executive Director
Priyadarshani Arvind Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipen Yashwantkumar Jhaveri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anoop Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PAE Ltd
Summary
PAE Ltd (Formerly known Premier Auto Electric Limited) was incorporated as wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier Automobiles Limited in July, 1950. The Company since incorporation, has been trading in automobile products, servicing cars and fitting air-conditioners in automobiles, after public issue in Feb 90 PAE ceased to be a subsidiary of PAL. It started operations as a representative of reputed foreign automobile /automobile component manufacturers and gradually expanded into service station activities. It expanded activities by adding a network of branches representing major auto ancillary manufacturers in India. Presently, the Company is in the business of sales and service of Lead Storage Batteries, Power Backup Systemsand Automotive parts.On Jun.93, PAE signed an MoU with Best & Cromption Engineering to purchase plant and machinery for automobiles and for know-how to manufacture starter motors and alternators and their parts. With the rights to use Becon brand for 30 months, it has the exclusive rights to market components for PAL-Peugeot cars in the domestic market. In 1996, Company issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1 equity for every 2 equity shares.Company has received ISO 9002 Certification from RWTUV, Germany. This is first time in the country that the Certificate has been awarded to a Auto Spare Parts marketing and distribution company. Company has done fitment of CNG kits in 457 Cars & Taxies which is an attempt towards pollution control and fuel economy. PAEL c
Read More
The PAE Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PAE Ltd is ₹7.35 Cr. as of 08 Apr ‘22
The PE and PB ratios of PAE Ltd is 0 and -0.19 as of 08 Apr ‘22
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PAE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PAE Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Apr ‘22
PAE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.49%, 3 Years at 46.33%, 1 Year at -32.86%, 6 Month at 0.71%, 3 Month at 14.63% and 1 Month at 22.61%.
