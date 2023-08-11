PAE Ltd Management Discussions

PAE Ltd was incorporated in the year 1950 and is one among those few names in the industry that need no introduction. Its a journey of over 73 years of achieving milestones and setting standards, which has become inevitable with the growth in the industry. Investing substantially in the creation of path breaking technologies, implemented and introduced some of the most mission-critical solutions in the battery, inverter and UPS industry.

The fact is that PAE Batteries, today, a well-known name in Automotive and Tubular stationary batteries for automotive vehicles, UPS system, inverters across India.

CORPORATE PHILOSOPHY

Our company philosophy has always focused on customer satisfaction with uncompromising integrity. PAE carries products and services with the finest value and quality in the market. To meet our customers expectations, we ensure that our sales people and customer service representatives generate enthusiasm and respond with extra efforts in addressing our customers needs.

BUSINESS SCENARIO

Since 2013, PAE has had to face shortfall of working capital due to various issues including lenders shrinking their credit limits, new Companies Act of 2013 making it more difficult for s m all and midsized companies to raise money from Fixed Deposits, high rates of interest in the ICD market, etc. As a result of these financial challenges, PAE could not maintain its revenues over the break-even sales threshold, further as a distribution company, cutting the size of its network was also detrimental.

The management has been trying various alternatives to manage the business, but due to ongoing financial challenges, it has had to finally reduce its footprint to lower its operating expenses and survive the current situation. It has managed so far by selling various fixed assets, investments and also cutting costs.

The management still believes in the business and the aftermarket as a great potential for creating value for all stakeholders, however, the company will have to maintain a temporary hiatus from operating some of its branches. We continue to look for investors who can infuse liquidity into the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has instituted an internal control system for its office(s) to ensure efficiency of operations, financial reporting, proper recording and safeguarding of assets, compliance with applicable laws and regulations, etc.

The adequacy of the same has been reported by the Statutory Auditors of your Company in their report as required under the Companies (Auditors Report) Older, 2003.

Date: 11.08.2023