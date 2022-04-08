iifl-logo-icon 1
PAE Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.05
(9.30%)
Apr 8, 2022|03:26:47 PM

PAE FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.85

-6.9

-0.98

-5.21

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.06

-0.07

-0.24

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.76

0.17

-0.07

-0.55

Other operating items

Operating

-6.63

-6.79

-1.13

-6

Capital expenditure

-3.33

-0.39

-7.52

-1.59

Free cash flow

-9.96

-7.18

-8.65

-7.59

Equity raised

-108.75

-97.88

-97.27

-96.77

Investing

0

0

-0.46

-0.24

Financing

21.07

43.59

9.94

9.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-97.65

-61.48

-96.44

-94.77

