PAE Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.85
-6.9
-0.98
-5.21
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.06
-0.07
-0.24
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.76
0.17
-0.07
-0.55
Other operating items
Operating
-6.63
-6.79
-1.13
-6
Capital expenditure
-3.33
-0.39
-7.52
-1.59
Free cash flow
-9.96
-7.18
-8.65
-7.59
Equity raised
-108.75
-97.88
-97.27
-96.77
Investing
0
0
-0.46
-0.24
Financing
21.07
43.59
9.94
9.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-97.65
-61.48
-96.44
-94.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.