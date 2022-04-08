iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PAE Ltd Key Ratios

7.05
(9.30%)
Apr 8, 2022|03:26:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PAE Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.95

-96.02

-80.59

-13.56

Op profit growth

-46.17

-42.07

62.79

-10.46

EBIT growth

-74.47

-60.31

40.95

-15.09

Net profit growth

-361.06

-103.82

122.07

-19.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3,127.33

-874.31

-60

-7.15

EBIT margin

-1,188.74

-700.69

-70.17

-9.66

Net profit margin

-3,068.55

176.86

-183.78

-16.06

RoCE

9.75

61.59

-61.29

-16.04

RoNW

1.85

-0.83

48.96

-81.22

RoA

6.3

-3.88

-40.1

-6.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

1.07

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.97

0.71

-30.03

-17.16

Book value per share

-39.16

-36.17

-28.09

-0.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

13.08

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.42

19.61

-0.37

-0.71

P/B

-0.18

-0.38

-0.3

-1.34

EV/EBIDTA

-37.79

-10.09

-4.06

-12.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.01

0.14

-0.38

-6.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,629.07

4,071.59

494.12

110.26

Inventory days

3,396.68

1,628.63

109.95

30.07

Creditor days

-863.38

-1,020.12

-413.77

-95.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.4

4.65

4.72

1.15

Net debt / equity

-0.69

-0.69

-0.86

-65.49

Net debt / op. profit

-9.56

-4.76

-2.64

-6.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-413.66

-243.71

-88.27

-88.19

Employee costs

-953.52

-393.6

-34.47

-8.86

Other costs

-1,860.14

-336.99

-37.24

-10.08

PAE : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PAE Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.