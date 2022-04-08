Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.95
-96.02
-80.59
-13.56
Op profit growth
-46.17
-42.07
62.79
-10.46
EBIT growth
-74.47
-60.31
40.95
-15.09
Net profit growth
-361.06
-103.82
122.07
-19.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3,127.33
-874.31
-60
-7.15
EBIT margin
-1,188.74
-700.69
-70.17
-9.66
Net profit margin
-3,068.55
176.86
-183.78
-16.06
RoCE
9.75
61.59
-61.29
-16.04
RoNW
1.85
-0.83
48.96
-81.22
RoA
6.3
-3.88
-40.1
-6.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
1.07
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.97
0.71
-30.03
-17.16
Book value per share
-39.16
-36.17
-28.09
-0.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
13.08
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.42
19.61
-0.37
-0.71
P/B
-0.18
-0.38
-0.3
-1.34
EV/EBIDTA
-37.79
-10.09
-4.06
-12.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.01
0.14
-0.38
-6.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,629.07
4,071.59
494.12
110.26
Inventory days
3,396.68
1,628.63
109.95
30.07
Creditor days
-863.38
-1,020.12
-413.77
-95.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.4
4.65
4.72
1.15
Net debt / equity
-0.69
-0.69
-0.86
-65.49
Net debt / op. profit
-9.56
-4.76
-2.64
-6.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-413.66
-243.71
-88.27
-88.19
Employee costs
-953.52
-393.6
-34.47
-8.86
Other costs
-1,860.14
-336.99
-37.24
-10.08
