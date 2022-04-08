iifl-logo-icon 1
PAE Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.05
(9.30%)
Apr 8, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.01

0.33

0.47

yoy growth (%)

-100

-96.23

-29.87

-96.39

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

-1.54

As % of sales

0

0

4.48

325.23

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.38

-0.95

-2.43

As % of sales

0

3,061.6

287.11

513.85

Other costs

-0.44

-0.82

-2.13

-2.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

6,599.2

644.14

433.38

Operating profit

-0.71

-1.19

-2.77

-5.55

OPM

0

-9,560.8

-835.74

-1,172.46

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.06

-0.07

-0.24

Interest expense

-0.75

-5.7

-1.66

-0.95

Other income

0.63

0.06

3.53

1.52

Profit before tax

-0.85

-6.9

-0.98

-5.21

Taxes

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

1.26

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.86

-6.9

-0.98

-5.21

Exceptional items

13.02

1.44

-0.04

0

Net profit

12.15

-5.45

-1.02

-5.21

yoy growth (%)

-322.98

431.75

-80.34

-86.06

NPM

0

-43,616.8

-308.73

-1,101.54

