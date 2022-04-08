Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.01
0.33
0.47
yoy growth (%)
-100
-96.23
-29.87
-96.39
Raw materials
0
0
-0.01
-1.54
As % of sales
0
0
4.48
325.23
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.38
-0.95
-2.43
As % of sales
0
3,061.6
287.11
513.85
Other costs
-0.44
-0.82
-2.13
-2.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
6,599.2
644.14
433.38
Operating profit
-0.71
-1.19
-2.77
-5.55
OPM
0
-9,560.8
-835.74
-1,172.46
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.06
-0.07
-0.24
Interest expense
-0.75
-5.7
-1.66
-0.95
Other income
0.63
0.06
3.53
1.52
Profit before tax
-0.85
-6.9
-0.98
-5.21
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
1.26
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.86
-6.9
-0.98
-5.21
Exceptional items
13.02
1.44
-0.04
0
Net profit
12.15
-5.45
-1.02
-5.21
yoy growth (%)
-322.98
431.75
-80.34
-86.06
NPM
0
-43,616.8
-308.73
-1,101.54
