iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PAE Ltd Balance Sheet

7.05
(9.30%)
Apr 8, 2022|03:26:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PAE Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.42

10.42

10.42

10.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-38.01

-42.21

-54.39

-48.95

Net Worth

-27.59

-31.79

-43.97

-38.53

Minority Interest

Debt

10.67

10.25

28.7

23.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-16.92

-21.54

-15.27

-14.68

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.03

0.58

0.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-17.01

-21.67

-15.94

-15.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.8

3.02

3.04

3.4

Sundry Creditors

-1.98

-2.26

-1.7

-1.7

Creditor Days

0

49,640

1,868.41

Other Current Liabilities

-15.83

-22.43

-17.28

-17.14

Cash

0.08

0.1

0.09

0.11

Total Assets

-16.92

-21.54

-15.27

-14.66

PAE : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PAE Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.