PAE Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.42
10.42
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.01
-42.21
-54.39
-48.95
Net Worth
-27.59
-31.79
-43.97
-38.53
Minority Interest
Debt
10.67
10.25
28.7
23.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-16.92
-21.54
-15.27
-14.68
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.03
0.58
0.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-17.01
-21.67
-15.94
-15.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.8
3.02
3.04
3.4
Sundry Creditors
-1.98
-2.26
-1.7
-1.7
Creditor Days
0
49,640
1,868.41
Other Current Liabilities
-15.83
-22.43
-17.28
-17.14
Cash
0.08
0.1
0.09
0.11
Total Assets
-16.92
-21.54
-15.27
-14.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.