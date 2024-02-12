PAE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to captioned subject we do hereby intimate your esteemed exchange that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th January 2024 to consider interalia among other things the following: 1) To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Limited Review Report by the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023; 2) Any other matters as per request of the board. In terms of PAE Limited Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders the Trading Window for purchase / sale / dealing in the shares of the Company in any manner is already closed from the end of the quarter ending on 31st December 2023 for Designated Employees (and their Immediate Relatives). The Trading Window will open 48 hours after the announcement/declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended on 31st December 2023. With reference to captioned subject, we do hereby intimate your esteemed exchange that pursant to regulation 30 for SEBI, we have received resignation letter from M/s Jaysh Dadia & Associates LLP vide their letter dated 31.01.2024 from the position of Statutory Auditors of the company for the reasons as mentioned in the said letter, the copy of resignation letter is attached. The same will be place before on Board Meeting held on 12.02.2024 Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024) Outcome of Board meeting held on 12.02.2024 1.Approved and taken on record Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 as recommended by Audit Committee, along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors 2.Noted & Approved the resignation of M/s Jayesh Dadia & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company 3.Board appointed M/s VA Bapat & Co, as Statutory Auditors of the Company Please find the enclosed Unaudited Financial Results, along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. The above information is also hosted on the website of the company at www.paeltd.com Kindly take the above information on your records. Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)